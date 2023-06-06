Meeting to celebrate the birthday of the state deputy will be held on Saturday at Praça Dom José Gaspar, in São Paulo

the state representative Eduardo Suplicy (PT-SP), which celebrates its 82nd birthday on Wednesday (21.jun.2023), invited voters to celebrate its birthday in a meeting promoted by it on Saturday (24.jun) at 12h on Dom José Gaspar Square, in São Paulo. In a video posted on your social networks, supplication reiterated that the moment will serve to “build Brazil better” according to the demands of your audience instead “where we meet so often”. And completed: “I would love to talk to my voters and receive hugs! I hope you!”