D.he interesting thing about this pandemic is that you have experiences that you would not have thought possible. If we only talk about business now and get into it right at the top – that is, with mega yachts and thus the most expensive assets that can be purchased for euros, dollars or rubles – then the yacht brokers of this world would probably not have such a successful year 2020 expected.

Whether 25, 50 or 70 meters, from May record sales were made despite travel restrictions and much more complicated test drives to organize. Sales are even guaranteed in which the buyer only saw ten million objects for the first time after the contract was signed.

Fraser Yachts, one of the largest brokerage houses in yachting, reports about the most successful sales year since 2009. Compared to 2019, they have increased by 18.2 percent, compared to the average of the past twelve years by almost 40 percent.

Ocean Independence from Küsnacht, Switzerland, published similar figures and is traditionally a broker with many German-speaking customers – there is talk of an increase of 22 percent for yacht sales over 24 meters in length. This list could be expanded to include many names, including in the new construction segment, so that we are already talking about a sellers’ market.









If we now come back to the experiences mentioned at the beginning, 2020 has shown that no trade fairs were necessary for such a successful year. Good contacts, quick adaptation of the situation and probably also a good figure on virtual Facetime tours on board were important. Quite a few yacht sellers who have been ringing from boat show to boat show and thus from Cannes to Monaco to Fort Lauderdale in recent years, especially in the autumn months, have guaranteed the (legitimate) question whether this was really necessary.

It is unlikely to be answered, since trade fairs always contain this very unpredictable component of random oligarchs or sheikhs in a buying mood. In addition, it is currently (still) said that buying a yacht is a haptic experience. Customers would need to understand the size of rooms, feel the deck beneath their feet, and feel the water temperature of the pool. But the year 2020 has nevertheless urged trade fair organizers to rethink their line-up, if not their entire business model.

Around 30,000 visitors over the four days of the fair

The latest example is the Informa Group with its Monaco Yacht Show. Last year people hesitated for a long time to cancel what is probably the most prestigious mega-yacht trade fair in the world. When the Port Hercules of the Principality became a maritime catwalk at the end of September, around 600 exhibitors populated the Port Hercules below the Prince’s Palace, on four days of the fair around 30,000 visitors with – in some cases – unlimited budgets, who could view 125 yachts up to 100 meters in length. Estimated equivalent of the highly polished fleet: around five billion euros. Some exhibitors invested hundreds of thousands of euros to market their products and perhaps to collect this one, extremely important business card.