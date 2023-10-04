This year’s Captains’ Forum, titled “Superyacht Engineering of the Future; alternative fuels, operational challenges and classification societies”, was hosted by the Yacht Club de Monaco. This event is part of the activities of the Captains Club, which brings together 150 superyacht captains, with an average vessel length of around 65 metres. For the 27th edition of this forum, which was held in collaboration with Oceanco, MB92 Group and Jutheau Husson, around one hundred captains participated, contributing to a total vessel length of 2,985 metres.

Bernard d’Alessandri, the general secretary of the Yacht Club de Monaco, opened the event by underlining the need to work together to improve the image of the yachting industry.

During the forum, Captain Malcolm Jacotine presented the reasons why the yacht industry is rapidly adopting low carbon fuels, such as HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil). This transition is motivated by the need to comply with the decarbonisation objectives set by the IMO (International Maritime Organization) for 2030. HVO represents a practical solution to reduce the carbon footprint of vessels, without requiring more advanced technologies or fuels such as hydrogen or methanol. It has been highlighted that HVO is popular with environmentally conscious superyacht owners for several reasons, including its lack of odor, no engine impact and its low sulfur and particulate emissions. However, it was also recognized that there are challenges to overcome, such as higher costs and limited availability.

In the second session of the forum, chaired by Captain Sean Meagher, industry experts discussed new advanced propulsion technologies and the crucial role of ship classification societies in shaping the future of the maritime industry. Classification societies are responsible for ensuring the safety, reliability and compliance of these advanced propulsion systems.

The Captains’ Forum, which is part of Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting, is a highly relevant event for industry professionals interested in developing the luxury yacht industry. The next edition will be the 13th Environmental Symposium and YCM Explorer Awards ceremony by La Belle Classe Superyachts, which will be held at the Yacht Club de Monaco on 21 March 2024.