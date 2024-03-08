Home page World

From: John Welte

The supervolcano caused a shipwreck near Naples. © IMAGO/xLucamatox

The supervolcano near Naples caused a ferry to run aground off the port city of Pozzuoli. Due to the curvature of the ground above the lava dome in the depths, the fairway became too shallow.

Pozzuoli – The supervolcano of the Phlegraean Fields has been frightening the approximately 350,000 residents of the red zone in the 16 kilometer wide crater for months. Nighttime earthquakes send locals running into the streets at night in the port city of Pozzuoli in southern Italy. Steam clouds over the hot springs are particularly powerful this winter, CO2 levels in the giant crater are rising and the ground is bulging further every day.

Supervolcano raises ground: increasingly a problem for shipping in Italy

This is increasingly becoming a problem for this type of ship, especially in the high seas that prevailed on Wednesday (March 6th), as videos on social networks show.

Since 2011, the level in Pozzuoli has risen by 1.16 meters, while at the same time the harbor basin and the fairway in front of the city are becoming increasingly shallow. On Wednesday, the shallow waters became a real danger for a ferry coming from Ischia.

Ferry accident due to supervolcano: ship ran aground on a shoal

The Rosa D'Abundo The shipping company Medmar was loaded with trucks and cars as it approached the coast in heavy seas. The ship was tilted to starboard and port. At a moment when it tipped to the side, it came into contact with the ground. The Rosa D'Abundo was unable to maneuver, the shipping company had to be loud cronacaflegrea.it send a second ferry to tow the stricken vessel into port so that the vehicles and passengers could be disembarked. Nobody got hurt.

Nevertheless, there is a heated discussion about the incident on Facebook: “You should seriously think about doing something at the port, the more time passes, the more consequences like this we will have,” writes one user. One woman writes: “I can't remember anything like this ever happening…”

There was also a scare in Ischia, where an unusually large wave hit another ferry coming from Pozzuoli and arriving in the port of Casamicciola shortly after 4 p.m. Two trucks carrying construction materials were overturned when the chains broke. The two trucks crashed into the roof of two parked cars.

Italy is the country with the most active volcanoes in mainland Europe. Recently, researchers discovered previously unknown volcanoes beneath the sea surface near Sicily. Otherwise, Stromboli on the island of the same name and Mount Etna in Sicily are almost constantly active.