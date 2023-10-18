Home page
October 18, 2023
John Welte
The whole of Italy is currently staring spellbound at the supervolcano near Naples, which has been causing fear and terror with earthquakes for months. Many previous eruptions have already proven that Italy’s volcanoes are deadly. Here are the most spectacular examples.
1/15 Etna near Catania (here with the city of Centuripe in the foreground), currently around 3,357 meters high, is the largest active volcano in Europe. It usually erupts several times in a year. In 2021 it spat lava five times and this year (2023) twice. Most of the time, the lava flows do not pour into inhabited areas. © Imago/UIG
2/15 Lava flows from the crater of Etna towards the valley – here in 2012. When new fissures form on the flanks of the volcano, the lava flow can pour over cable car stations and roads. © imago stock&people
3/15 On July 18, 2001, after an eruption of Mount Etna, a stream of lava flowed from a fissure towards the small town of Nicolosi, where lava had buried 20 houses in 1983. By spraying the lava with water and building an earthen wall, this restaurant was saved. Later, the mountain station of the Etna cable car burned out when it reached the lava. © epa ansa Scardino-Ragonese
4/15 Etna’s most serious eruption occurred in 1669, when lava poured into the port city of Catania. It closed the Castello Ursino, which was previously located on a bay. The lava flowed around it and has since been located several hundred meters inland. A good ten towns, including Nicolosi and Belpasso, were swallowed by the lava. But there were no deaths because the lava flowed slowly. © wikipedia Fresco by Gioacinto Platania
5/15 Far more dangerous than Mount Etna is Vesuvius near Naples, which usually erupts very explosively and emits gas and ash clouds of up to 7,000 degrees Celsius. The last eruption occurred on March 18, 1944. Despite the evacuation of 12,000 people, 26 residents died and the towns of Massa di Somma and San Sebastiano were almost completely buried under lava. © Giovanni Manfredonia/Facebook
6/15 The most famous volcanic eruption in history occurred on August 24, 79 AD: Mount Vesuvius exploded under a huge pyroclastic cloud of red-hot gas and buried the cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum under a meter-high layer of ash and pumice. An oil painting by the Russian painter Karl Briullov (1799-1852) shows how he imagined the catastrophe. © imago stock&people
7/15 An estimated 5,000 people died when Mount Vesuvius erupted in AD 79. The remains of 1,150 victims were unearthed in Pompeii alone. After they were suffocated and burned by the gas and ash clouds, the ash rain covered them. In the centuries that followed, cavities formed, which in modern times were filled with plaster. © IMAGO/Vandeville Eric/ABACA
8/15 The Stromboli volcano on the island of the same name is the most active volcano in the world. Every few minutes, small eruptions occur in the summit crater, caused by gas bubbles rising upwards. Tourists can view the spectacle from an observation point. But every now and then there are also more active phases and larger outbreaks. The viewpoint at the summit is currently closed due to a more active phase. © Imago Robert Francis
9/15 Every now and then there are more serious eruptions on Stromboli, like on July 3, 2019. A tourist who was watching the volcano from the summit above the crater was killed. On September 11, 1930, three islanders died from a pyroclastic flow of ash, slag, rocks and hot gases. In 2002, an eruption caused part of the summit to slide into the sea, a tsunami damaged some houses on the shore, and lava bombs hit the villages. © Mapsism/Facebook
10/15 The island of Vulcano is a neighboring island of Stromboli north of Sicily. The Romans believed that the god Vulcan, the god of fire, lived here. In the 5th century B.C. A violent eruption probably occurred in the 4th century BC, the thunder of which could be heard across large parts of Sicily. In the 19th century, convicts had to mine sulfur in the crater. Today Vulcano is a popular destination for tourists. There are hot springs on the shore and you can bathe in a mini crater. © Wikipedia/Geak
11/15 On August 3, 1888, the last eruption on Vulcano began with an explosion, which was quickly followed by more and more violent ones. Lava bombs fell three kilometers on the inhabited northern part of the island. They broke through the roofs of the factory and residential buildings and set fire to the sulfur stores and some ships docked at the pier. The few residents of Vulcano had saved themselves by boat. The convicts, who had previously had to mine sulfur in the crater, fled into caves. Activity continued until 1890. © ResearchGate
12/15 In the summer of 1831, a volcanic island suddenly emerged from the sea in the middle of the sea, 60 kilometers south of Sicily. The island was the peak of an underwater volcano that erupted at the time. The German researcher Friedrich Hoffmann named it Ferdinandea after the Sicilian king Ferdinand II. The British Captain Senhouse claimed the approximately 63 meter high and 800 meter wide island as Graham Island for the British Empire. The island disappeared again by winter: the eruption caused the magma chamber to become empty and the crater collapsed. © Camillo De Vito/Wikipedia
13 / 15 The super volcano of the Phlegraean Fields near Naples erupted devastatingly at least once in prehistoric times: in a single eruption 39,280 years ago, the streams of fire wiped out all life within a radius of a good 100 kilometers. Around 10,000 square kilometers of land (roughly the area of Lower Bavaria) sank under a layer of ash up to 100 meters thick. The crater, 16 kilometers in diameter, collapsed. Hot springs and steam clouds at the Solfatara still bear witness to the mega eruption. © IMAGO/Antonio Balasco
14/15 The last eruption of the Phlegraean Fields occurred in 1538. Here is an engraving showing the eruption. At that time, a new volcano rose out of nowhere west of the port town of Pozzuolo, burying the village of Tripergle, the villa of the Roman statesman Cicero and ancient baths. There were 24 dead. It was onlookers who died in an explosion on the edge of the crater. The locals had been warned by earthquakes and the retreat of the sea. © via www.imago-images.de
15/15 Monte Nuovo is a small volcano near the coast near Pozzuoli. In total, the Phlegraean Fields are dotted with around 40 volcanic craters, 20 of which are clearly visible. Some are filled with water and are idyllic lakes. The hot springs were already used as thermal baths in ancient times, and today you can still relax in water heated by volcanism in several thermal baths. © IMAGO/Pond5 Images