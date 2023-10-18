11/15

On August 3, 1888, the last eruption on Vulcano began with an explosion, which was quickly followed by more and more violent ones. Lava bombs fell three kilometers on the inhabited northern part of the island. They broke through the roofs of the factory and residential buildings and set fire to the sulfur stores and some ships docked at the pier. The few residents of Vulcano had saved themselves by boat. The convicts, who had previously had to mine sulfur in the crater, fled into caves. Activity continued until 1890. © ResearchGate