Gianmarco Onestini, former competitor of GF 16, is one of the castaways of the Island of the Famous Spanish version, Supervivientes. As the final is approaching, Luca Onestini, the brother and former tronista of Men and Women, went to Honduras for an exciting surprise, which gave a really funny anecdote!

They have been some very busy days for Luca Onestini, the former tronista of Men and Women and former contestant of Big Brother Vip 2, has gone up in Honduras for a beautiful one surprise to his brother Gianmarco Onestini who, after having also participated in the GF, decided to embark on the shipwrecked adventure a Supervivientes, the Spanish version of the Island of the Famous.

Also in Spain the itinerary on the island is coming to an end and so several are being organized surprises for competitors: Luca Onestini, in fact, he could hug again the brother, in a very exciting moment, but also spend a few hours in his company, experiencing a castaway day.

Read also: Island of the famous: flirting Valeria Marini and Gianmarco Onestini?

Luca Onestini stressed how important it is to make a feel Gianmarco the closeness of his family and, for this very reason, he brought him an ogre-shaped doll that Gianmarco he always kept when he was little: a simple gesture, to be close even from a distance.

Luca Onestini: an anecdote to Supervivientes

Luca Onestini, after stopping in Spain and following the last episode directly from the studio, he is now returning to Italy where his work and study commitments await him, and directly from the plane he wanted to tell a story anecdote very funny which happened while he was on the Island, hoping that it will be broadcast:

“You saw that we have caught a fish huge, I’d like you to see the full video because it kills! We were fishing and when I caught this huge fish Gianmarco started screaming, shouting: “Kill him, kill him!” and I “How the hell I’ll kill him, how the hell I’ll kill him! And I started choking the fish! ”.

A truly comical scene that ended up with Gianmarco Onestini who was struggling to get the hook out of the fish’s mouth, while it fared much worse at Luca, who found the animal’s excrement in his hand! An epic tale, which the former tronista of Men and Women wished it could be aired to laugh along with the viewers of Supervivientes and not only!

You might be interested: Gianmarco Onestini humiliated live: “He’s small”