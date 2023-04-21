Home page politics

The logo of the Axel Springer publishing house on the publishing house in Berlin.

For a few days there have been reports about the proximity of the Axel Springer publishing house to the FDP. Large donations to the FDP from two Springer supervisory boards are now making headlines.

Berlin – Two supervisory board members of the Axel Springer Group are said to have each donated 50,000 euros to the FDP in the 2021 election campaign. research of mirrors and the portal Bundestagwatch.de according to the donors are Philipp Freise and Johannes Huth.

Freise and Huth are managers of the large investment company KKR (Kohlberg Kravis Roberts). With 35.6 percent, it owns the largest share in Springer-Verlag, which, among other things, publishes newspapers Picture and World issues. It is said that the donations have only now become public Mirror at their height. Large donations of up to 50,000 euros do not have to be disclosed immediately, but only in the statements of accounts of the parties. At the request of mirrors Freise and Huth are said to have said that they made the donations “as private individuals/citizens” and “do not wish to comment further on this to third parties”.

Loud Mirror-Freise is said to have supported the CDU with 15,000 and the FDP with 30,000 euros in 2017. Huth is said to have donated 20,000 euros to the FDP at the time.

Reporting on the Springer-FDP relationship: “Can you do more for the FDP?”

In the past few days there have been repeated reports on the relationship between Springer-Verlag and the FDP. The Time published an article on April 13 about emails and chats showing how CEO Mathias Döpfner talked about the Picturenewspaper tried to support the FDP. “Can you do more for the FDP?” Döpfner is quoted as saying. “They should get at least 16 percent.”

Two days before the election, Döpfner is also said to have addressed the then PictureEditor-in-chief Julian Reichelt: “Please strengthen the FDP,” it said. Döpfner also got loud Mirror-Research in autumn 2021 for a job by Franca Lehfeldt, journalist and partner of FDP leader Christian Lindner Picture deployed. Springer-Verlag denies this. (at)