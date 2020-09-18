FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – The new Commerzbank supervisory board chairman Hans-Jörg Vetter is pushing for drastic changes at the institute. “Commerzbank is not a restructuring case, but Commerzbank has to become more efficient,” said Vetter in an interview published on the MDAX Group’s intranet.

The former head of Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW) took over from Stefan Schmittmann at the top of the supervisory board of the partially nationalized Frankfurt major bank at the beginning of August. Schmittmann, like CEO Martin Zielke, announced his resignation after harsh criticism from investors about the bank’s course. Zielke’s contract should be terminated by the end of the year at the latest.

It was “currently the highest priority” for him to regulate the successor to Zielke, said Vetter in the interview that the German Press Agency received on Friday and from which the “Handelsblatt” previously quoted. “Everything else is then up to the future chairman of the board.”

When asked what Commerzbank needs from his point of view, Vetter replied: “It’s about increasing earnings, reducing costs and questioning the status quo. Commerzbank has a lot of good things, but there is still room for efficiency and profitability There are still many traditional structures that are no longer appropriate to today’s requirements and the size of the bank. “

Vetter has made a name for himself as a restructuring company at LBBW, which got into trouble during the financial crisis, as well as at the former Bankgesellschaft Berlin, which had gotten wrong with real estate investments.

The 68-year-old emphasized that the board had to decide how efficiency would be increased. "The supervisory board is the controlling body. But I am a Swabian, and we are said to work hard and be thrifty. And in my role as chairman of the supervisory board, I will do everything I can to serve this cliché," said Vetter.