Muslims and Islamic organizations are systematically discriminated against by banks and other financial institutions. That is what the National Coordinator against Discrimination and Racism Rabin Baldewsingh says against on Wednesday NRCafter reporting Fidelity. According to Baldewsingh, due to anti-terrorism legislation, banks go so far in monitoring their customers that Muslims and other minorities are criminalized.

Baldewsingh bases himself on signals he receives from society, through conversations with citizens. According to the coordinator, they are subjected to so many control measures, such as extensive questionnaires for money deposits of a few tenners, that they keep their money at home. Many people also no longer dare to participate in the administration of mosques because they are afraid that financial institutions will keep an eye on them.

‘Interrogated as suspected terrorists’

Baldewsingh does not have figures, so he wants the government to conduct a thorough investigation to map out the problem. According to Baldewsingh, it is clear that a system of discrimination arises from anti-terrorism legislation. Moreover, he indicates that the problem is already known to some extent.

NRC previously signaled, for example, that the Muslim community is disadvantaged by the legislation. “The impact of this is enormous,” the treasurer of the Turkish organization Milli Görüs told in August of last year. NRC. “Our members are questioned as suspected terrorists just because they are active for our mosques.” And all without noticeable results. Planning a terrorist attack does not necessarily have to be expensive, so tracing them requires a large net to be cast. The meaning of the anti-terrorism legislation is therefore not clear. Because, says Baldewsingh: “How many terrorists have we actually dealt with with this?”

Legislation is a major obstacle for banks, forcing them to take drastic measures. Since 2018 they have been fined for their failing compliance policies, so to avoid further financial damage they quickly set up large departments that have to strictly check that account holders do not engage in illegal activities through their bank account. According to Baldewsingh, these are poorly trained employees who have too little insight into how they disadvantage population groups.