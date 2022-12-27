Nicam, the organization that monitors the age rating of films and series in the Netherlands, is urgently looking at the new complaints that have been received about Dutch family films Pete Bell . Film producer Dave Schram announced this today. If Nicam has passed a judgment, the NPO will decide whether the film can be broadcast on New Year’s Eve.

Pietje Bell, who attracted almost a million visitors to the cinemas around Christmas in 2002, has been under discussion since the age rating of the film changed from ‘all ages’ to ’12 years and older’ after twenty years. This happened after Kijkwijzer, which monitors the age rating, had received several complaints that certain scenes in the film made children anxious. Pietje Bell, about a Rotterdam street urchin who experiences adventures, now has the same rating as recent action films such as No time to die or Spider Man.

After news of the new age rating hit the media, Nicam received a large number of new complaints from people who feel that the 12+ age rating is far too high for a family film. Nicam could not be reached for comment today. The organization previously reported that these complaints would be dealt with within three weeks.

The NPO announced on Saturday that it is investigating whether the film can still be broadcast and if so, whether adjustments need to be made. The NPO has as a guideline that no productions are broadcast in youth programming that have been approved for 12 years and older. Schram says he is prepared to shorten or remove one or two scenes if the NPO does want to broadcast the film in that way.

