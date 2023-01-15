An employee was killed in a stabbing at a youth institution in Emmen on Saturday evening. The police have that shortly after the incident reported. The stabbing took place in a branch of the Yorneo healthcare institution. The police have arrested two people.

It is still unclear what exactly happened in the youth institution. The attendant died on the spot from her injuries. The Drenth police arrested a suspect shortly after the incident and, after sending out the description, arrested a second person.

The mayor of Emmen, Eric van Oosterhout, expressed his condolences on Twitter for the victims’ relatives. After the stabbing, a teenage girl who was present in the building alarm struck, it said Newspaper of the North. According to the newspaper, the girl ran to Café Groothuis, which is in the same street as the care institution, and shouted that “something very bad” had happened.

Children and young people from complicated home situations live in the care institution where the incident took place. Yorneo’s locations “provide a safe temporary place for children aged 13 to 21 when things are no longer possible at home,” according to the health care provider’s website.