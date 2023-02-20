The ports in Rotterdam and Zeeland are currently not well equipped for new safety risks associated with the energy transition. This is what Daan Molenaar, Director of Licensing at the port regulator, environmental service DCMR, says. The standards for large-scale ammonia storage are outdated and the transport of this substance, which will play a major role in the energy transition, threatens to take place in a risky manner, with the risk of major incidents as a result.

In the coming years, the number of production and storage locations for hydrogen will increase enormously in the ports of Rotterdam and Zeeland, the working area of ​​DCMR. These projects often involve large amounts of ammonia: this toxic substance is a good way to store hydrogen. Shell is currently the first to invest in large-scale green hydrogen production in the port. Two smaller projects in Rotterdam and Zeeland have already been licensed, intended for small-scale local use.

There is much more to come, says Molenaar: “We now have a storage facility of approximately 15,000 cubic meters in Rotterdam. In the future, that will be millions.” Rotterdam is also expected to become a transit port for hydrogen from abroad, for example from the Middle East.

Molenaar is concerned about the lack of coordination in all developments. “No one has ever answered the question: where do we want to place this, in what quantities and under what conditions? Maybe we want that concentrated in one place? How are we going to transport it safely?”

He considers the latter especially crucial. According to Molenaar, there should be more clarity soon from The Hague about transport pipelines for hydrogen and ammonia. “We already have a tube with kerosene to Schiphol, tubes with oil to the Ruhr area. You also want that for these fabrics.”

Shredded transport

In principle, politicians are working on such a network, but there is still a great deal of uncertainty about this. Molenaar fears that transport will therefore become fragmented by train, truck or ship, with all the associated dangers. The more ammonia is transported in this way, the greater the risk. “With large-scale ammonia storage, you are talking about 100,000 train wagons per year. That’s a nightmare.” All train transport passes through the ProRail yards in the port: DCMR has been imposing penalty payments there for years due to the poor state of maintenance and safety facilities. According to Molenaar, road transport is even more dangerous.

The problem is also that train, road and inland waterway transport means a lot of throughput compared to tubes. Molenaar receives incident reports from the port on his mobile every day. What he sees pass by: fifty liters of oil leaked here when a truck was hitched up. A hundred liters was spilled there.

That is manageable, oil is quite harmless. Not ammonia. “You don’t want it to be pumped over all the time.” He refers to an accident with an ammonia train in Serbia on Boxing Day. The toxic substance was released in large quantities, fifteen people had to be taken to the hospital – but, surprisingly, no deaths. “According to the models, we had expected that,” says Molenaar.

In the meantime, the standard for ammonia storage has also become very outdated. “It dates from 2014 and is not made for large-scale storage as we expect. So we would have to come up with those standards ourselves. But then you run the risk that they come up with something completely different in Groningen, for example.”

The Hague is also currently working on new standards, but Molenaar is concerned about the pace. According to him, that should be much higher, also because he has to explain to local residents what is about to happen. “The process of adapting standards can take up to three years. That is too late.”

More to do for DCMR

Apart from all safety issues, Molenaar foresees other problems that are currently little thought about. In practice, all kinds of activities are added to the port, while the old ones do not always stop. “That means a lot of noise, for the environment, while we also have to build fifty thousand homes here.”

The wave of large, sustainable projects also means the necessary challenges for the environmental service itself, says the director. He expects a lot more work. In recent months, DCMR has been paying more attention to communicating to companies that they must provide all information as accurately as possible, so that the permit process can be accelerated. “Tradition is that companies want to do the minimum. But then it also costs us a lot of time.”

DCMR itself can also work differently, Molenaar acknowledges. “Many licensing authorities tended to spend two years ping-ponging back and forth with a company about reports, investigations, I don’t know what. Now we just say ‘no’ if a company has not done well.” The agency also plans to give priority to permits that are good for the environment. “That is a political choice that we make together with our clients [gemeentes en provincies] to make.”

In the end, the developments are basically good news: the energy transition is gaining momentum. “I see at companies that their attitude has sometimes changed over the years, which is positive. But if an ammonia storage facility ruptures and a toxic cloud passes over Schiedam, you will of course lose your support completely. And your energy.”

