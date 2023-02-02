Cardiologists in the Netherlands too often place heart devices in patients without improving the chances of survival. At the same time, patients run unnecessary risk from these operations.

This is the conclusion of the Healthcare Institute, a regulator, after extensive research into implantable defibrillators, the so-called ICDs. Cardiologists are instructed to place these heart devices less quickly, to educate patients better and to proceed with more caution. An ICD delivers a shock in the event of a life-threatening cardiac arrhythmia, which can prevent sudden cardiac death.

It is exceptional that the regulator intervenes in the working methods of medical specialists in this way. The Zorginstituut plays an important role in the Netherlands in determining what is and what is not reimbursed in the basic health insurance policy.

Normally, industry experts set the medical guidelines for how conditions should be treated. But the guidelines for placing heart devices have been under discussion for years. As early as 2010, a cardiologist warned in NRC for the ‘almost unlimited’ preventive implantation of ICDs where financial motives may play a role.

Extensive placement

According to critics, the guidelines are too vague and too broad, which means that many ICDs are placed unnecessarily. Due to the broad guideline, it is difficult for insurers and hospital boards to hold cardiologists accountable for the lavish placement of ICDs.

The Zorginstituut is now intervening by instructing the sector to tighten up the guideline. Every year, approximately 6,000 people in the Netherlands receive an ICD. According to the Zorginstituut, 83 percent of patients who receive an ICD have never had a “serious arrhythmia” before.

Especially patients with heart problems that are not caused by oxygen consumption would receive ICDs unnecessarily often. This concerns roughly a third of all ICD placements that could be significantly reduced. The devices are also too often placed preventively, without a clear medical benefit for the patient, rather detrimental.

NRC revealed last year that the most ICDs in the Netherlands are placed in the Zwolle hospital Isala. Some cardiologists of this hospital are discredited because of suspicions that they have been bribed by Biotronik, a German manufacturer of pacemakers and ICDs.

Surgeries carry the risk of complications and once the devices are in place they can cause inflammation or deliver a false shock. Doctors and hospitals are currently not providing patients with sufficient information about the risks, says the Zorginstituut. With an ICD you are not allowed to drive a bus or truck, or to do professional window cleaning. If you are dying, the ICD must be turned off in time to prevent the device from continuing to deliver shocks.

You can’t drive a bus or truck or do professional window cleaning with an ICD.Photo Getty Images



In 8 percent of patients, “serious complications” occur within 2.5 years, a percentage that the Zorginstituut calls “high and undesirable”. But that number is not on any hospital website. “It is important that there is real information that identifies the disadvantages of an ICD in addition to the advantages.”

Every year, society spends 130 million euros on ICDs. The regulator expects that, in addition to the health benefits, savings of 20 million per year can be made if practice is improved and more appropriate care is applied to ICDs.

The Dutch Association of Cardiology could not be reached for comment on Thursday afternoon.