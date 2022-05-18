By our editors and

The supervisor of the BFT notary is not extending the contract with law firm Pels Rijcken. The Bureau of Financial Supervision reports this on request. While the BFT had to supervise Pels Rijcken’s notarial branch, it spent hundreds of thousands of euros on advice and assistance from the office.

The largest notarial fraud in Dutch history was revealed at the law and notary office Pels Rijcken in 2021. Board chairman Frank Oranje turned out to have committed large-scale fraud as a civil-law notary over a period of about 20 years. He funneled around 11 million euros from customers into his own accounts. That money had been given under management by customers and was in Pels Rijcken’s ‘secure’ trust account.

The fraud passed by the BFT, the supervisor of the notarial profession that was co-founded in 1999 to supervise the trust accounts of civil-law notaries. After Orange ran into trouble thanks to the justice system, the BFT started an extensive investigation into Orange’s fraud. The BFT subsequently reported last year that it would review the supervision of large offices and increase the frequency of investigations. It filed disciplinary complaints against four notaries of Pels Rijcken. The Pels Rijcken office was not sanctioned.

From 2018 to 2021, the BFT spent more than €30,000 on legal services provided by Pels Rijcken, the regulator reports. The BFT engaged Pels Rijcken for matters relating to employment law, administrative law, supervisory liability and advice on, among other things, tenders.

Supervision and enforcement cases are handled by internal lawyers, the BFT emphasizes. Pels Rijcken would only be involved in exceptional cases, such as in a disciplinary case at the Supreme Court where legal representation is mandatory.

When asked why the BFT chose to make its legal services dependent on a party that it also supervises, the BFT states that it is ‘not easy’ to find a large law firm that does not also have a notary branch. The position of the legal profession, an annual survey of the top 50 largest law firms, ranks 14 (Kennedy van der Laan) as the first law firm without notaries. Against this background and the fact that Pels Rijcken also acts as state attorney, the involvement of Pels Rijcken was obvious, according to the BFT.

Since 2014, the BFT has had a ‘framework contract’ with Pels Rijcken in which the assignment is laid down. The BFT states in March that it decided not to extend the contract that expires on 1 July. According to director Yolanda de Groot, this is “not so much because of the Orange case” but because the BFT wants to see which law firm is involved in each situation. That could also be Pels Rijcken. As a result of the fraud, Pels Rijcken decided, also on 1 July, to stop providing notarial services. Pels Rijcken does not want to comment substantively on the decision.