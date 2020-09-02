The affair surrounding the shadowing of former top managers has consequences for Credit Suisse. The Swiss Financial Market Authority (Finma) is therefore opening a so-called enforcement procedure.

“In it, Finma will investigate indications of violations of supervisory law in the context of the bank’s shadowing and security activities, in particular the question of how these activities were documented and controlled,” the authority said on Wednesday. Finma wants to provide information about the results after the procedure has been completed, which experience has shown will take several months.

Credit Suisse pledged its full cooperation and promised to work actively with the supervisory authority towards a seamless and rapid processing of the matter and to adequately address the resulting findings. “The Board of Directors and the Executive Board of Credit Suisse agree and state that the shading of employees is not part of the bank’s culture,” said the institute.

Finma and Credit Suisse do not want to comment on this until the end of the procedure. An enforcement procedure serves to enforce supervisory law. Various instruments are available to Finma for this purpose. They range from precautionary measures to professional bans, cease and desist instructions and bans on activities to the withdrawal of permits, liquidation and bankruptcy.

Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam and Chief Operating Officer Pierre-Olivier Bouee stumbled over the surveillance of former star manager Iqbal Khan, which became public in autumn last year, as well as a second similar case. In the wake of the scandal, Finma installed an independent auditor at the second largest Swiss bank.

