“The so-called World Economic Forum seems to exist to destroy national economies.”

Tucker Carlson

DAVOS.– The hatred of World Economic Forum unites the far left and the far right. This Tuesday, January 17, a protest march was held in Zurich against the Davos meeting. “A, anti, anti-capitalist, we are all anti-fascists,” chanted protesters carrying banners reading “Smash WEF,” “Smash the Forum.” On January 18, in the United States, the right-wing Tucker Carlson dedicated 10 minutes of his television program on Fox News to mock the participants in the Forum, those “supervillains” who, in his opinion, want to “destroy national economies”. .

He warned: “They are still talking over there. Stop them before they talk any more.” Elon Musk, the controversial new owner of Twitter, stated on January 18: “The WEF is becoming more and more of an unelected world government that the people never asked for and don’t want.”

One of the reasons that attacks from both sides are possible is that the WEF is a highly diverse gathering involving hundreds of speakers with widely differing positions. If the organization is identified with the positions of each of the panelists, we can understand that for some it is capitalist or fascist and, for others, leftist. Actually, each person who speaks in the Forum is responsible for his own opinions. The organization, on the other hand, is far from being a world government: it generates ideas, but does not have the strength to apply them.

If the Forum exhibits any political inclination, it would be center-left. Both the founder Klaus Schwab and the WEF itself have spoken in favor of policies that moderate inequalities, but without ending the markets. The fight against global warming has been one of the main causes of the organization, especially through its Platform for Climate Action.

Two of Carlson’s crudest criticisms of the “idiots” who have participated in Davos this year were directed at John Kerry and Al Gore, US Democratic politicians renowned for their fight against climate change. Carlson, however, preferred not to recall that in 2018 his admired Donald Trump spoke in Davos against “the prophets of disaster” who use the excuse of climate change to “destroy our economy and ruin our country or eradicate our freedom.”

My opinion is that in the midst of the current polarization it is important to have forums in which politicians, businessmen, academics and activists can exchange points of view. We all live in the same world. Insults and disqualifications cannot be the only language to refute those who think differently.

Martin Wolf, economist and columnist for the Financial Times, spoke yesterday in Davos, in conversation with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, about the “crisis of democratic capitalism.” He stated, in a preview of the book that he will publish in February, that the market economy is important, but that its inequities must be compensated by social programs. He regretted that dissatisfaction with the economic situation has allowed the emergence of populisms that have hurt the population, as in the case of Brexit. This is one of the fundamental topics of discussion in the world and the WEF is the natural setting to deal with it.

Wolf’s reflections on the benefits and problems of capitalism, however, are impossible in an environment dominated by the cries of extremists. So it is not surprising that they repudiate the WEF from the left and the right. Intelligent discussion is the biggest poison for populists.

Petro and Nestle

Gustavo Petro, Colombia’s leftist president, yesterday signed an agreement with Nestlé’s Vice President Laurent Freixe to resume coffee production in several regions of Colombia affected by guerrilla violence. It is the type of agreements that you see in Davos.