From the tropisms of realism, reader superstition, tradition and infamy in a series of contemporary authors ranging from Selva Almada and Ariana Harwicz to Hernán Ronsino and Francisco Bitar. That takes care Three realismsby Maximiliano Crespi. Like any compilation, it is arbitrary: the established criterion, beyond tastes and topics, responds to a corpus established by a certain order of publication and reception of works in the last 15 years. In the title of the book, in the theme it addresses, in the findings and alarms, in the style of intervention, as in other works by Crespi, the shadows of Borges and Viñas are present.

Just as each era has its readers and critics, expanding the series, each era has its superstition. In this sense, the book presents a central question, which Borges clearly raised in “The Superstitious Ethics of the Reader”, that essay that even today continues to be an ironic and scathing attack against all stylistic complacency. In Crespi, the word ethics is called up many times. And in those appearances his relationship with the literary tradition is built: “I think that, as Borges and Lem wanted, over time we will deserve that there are no more genres. Let each reader do with the texts what they want according to their own ethical superstitions ”.

From there he develops a reading map and an ecosystem. Reading wants to occupy and deal with the literary space, breaking with the privileges of criticism. One of the dialogues included in the section “Reservation” (we can say, textual reservation, but also that the author has reservations), includes a presumption that nothing is reserved: “Literary criticism is dead. Those of us who still feed on his corpse know it better than anyone ”.

Sartrean book, if there are any: it works around the figures of good and bad conscience, articulating them in the class struggle. Along the lines of authors like Oscar Masotta and Eduardo Grüner, Crespi makes no concessions. He takes on the challenge of reading his contemporaries without indulgence or purely reactive reading. In this sense, it is pleasant to meet, especially in these times, with a book that does not hesitate to quote Tinianov and then affirm that “if there is still a power in literature, it is one that makes a hieroglyph out of its strange babbling, a form of transgression of limits, political identifications and the senses crystallized in the theater of culture ”. Or that he does not hesitate to return to the correspondence between Flaubert and Louise Colet, to think about the forms of realism.

To deal with superstition and infamy is to rework topics abandoned by current criticism. Crespi takes them up even knowing – or because he knows – that they are contaminated with a historical moral burden that runs the risk of becoming pedagogy. Style and reading allow you to get around that pitfall. Infamy, makes the name.

Beyond the wealth of theoretical references that the author handles, it is necessary to recognize an infrequent merit in our environment: adjective rigorously, discusses other readings, calls things by their name and, both in the harshest criticisms and in the praiseworthy ones, it never excludes proper names. In this ethical insistence of the polemicist, I recognize his affiliation Viñas, in whose work sociological criticism –by subordinating itself to the reader that it is– overflows its own superstition. Crespi recognizes that affiliation, but in its ideological critical shade. A reader of “political fantasies”, he assumes that superstition and writes from there. But its greatest virtue is that it always does so by exploiting contradiction and discovery to the limit of controversy. It is what a reader may want from a critical book.

Three realisms, Maximiliano Crespi. Nudist Editions, 234 pp.

Look also