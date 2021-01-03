Highlights: People of village Pityej, 27 km from Chatra district, are living life in the shadow of fear of ghosts

People are not harvesting paddy in the fields for fear of ghosts

Villagers have left paddy to rot in the fields

Ashok Tulsian, Chatra

People of the village of Pitij, about 27 km from Chatra district headquarters of Jharkhand, are living life in the shadow of a strange fear. People of this village are stuck in the web of superstition even in today’s modern era. The situation is that even in the digital age, people here are not harvesting paddy in the fields for fear of ghosts and have left the paddy to rot in the fields.

If the villagers agree, harvesting the paddy will bring disaster to the village. The villager of the village, Sanjay Yadav, said that the ganwat (pahan) has a great effect here. If the owner of the village does not worship then there is a possibility of evil. Once the ganwat (pahan pujari) did not perform puja, the people here did not cultivate for fear of ghosts. Before paddy harvesting, people worship the village god from the village owner.

Also read- These cyber thugs used to buy bank accounts of Kashmiri laborers, expose big racket in Jharkhand

Paddy left in the fields due to the possibility of untoward destruction

It is feared that if the owner of the village does not do puja, then a big unpleasant event can happen by harvesting paddy. Rural Khemlal Yadav said that due to fear of misfortune people here have left the paddy fields to be ruined. There is a superstition that the village deity and the total deity are not worshiped on behalf of the owner of the village, as long as there is no paddy harvesting. Rural Prakash Kumar told that the villagers believe that by harvesting paddy, the ghost of this village will definitely do something bad to them.

If paddy is harvested, then some misfortune will definitely hit the village

Actually, there is no unity between Jai Gurudev and the local people in this village, because the worship of Kul Devta and Gram Devta is not being done, due to which, no more paddy is harvested here without worshiping Kul Devta and Gram Devta. Will be able to go. The situation in the village remains that if someone cuts paddy from the fields and takes it to his house, then the ghost will also go to his house and do something inauspicious. Because superstition is so prevalent that if paddy is harvested, then some misfortune will definitely come on the village.

Also read- Village head of the woman living in the house of younger sister was strangled to death, stir in the area

Farming was not done for 3 years due to fear of ghosts in many villages of the district

In the rural village, the fear of ghosts is so frightening that they are not able to get out of that superstition and no effective initiative is being taken till now to get them out of this superstition. The talk of such superstitions is not new in Chatra. Even before this, many villages in the district had not been farming for 3 years due to fear of ghosts.

Paddy harvesting will be conducted through awareness campaign: social worker

Talking about this, social activist Anita Mishra said that the people of the village of Pitij are living in superstition, adding that paddy harvesting will be done soon by carrying out an awareness campaign against superstition among the people there. Villagers are also getting a little distracted by the paddy harvesting in the surrounding villages.