Superstars | NBA star Ja Morant, admired by young people, has been caught up in one gunfight – “No need to prove”

Either again?

That’s what millions of NBA basketball Followers were sure to ask last weekend.

Caused that reaction And Morant’s activities. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar was seen sitting in a car during a friend’s live stream on Instagram and suddenly pulled out a gun.

Morant, 23, was suspended for eight games in the spring for a similar, if even more serious, assault.

In the middle of the guest tour, Morant sent a live broadcast from his own Instagram account, where he showed off a gun in a Denver nightclub.

“He seemed to take it very seriously. Not only how it would affect his career, but also safety: he could have hurt, maimed or even killed himself or someone else,” the NBA commissioner who had a serious discussion with Morant at the time Adam Silver said on Tuesday In an interview with ESPN.

“He is a star with a huge following. One of my concerns, which he seemed to share, is that millions, if not tens of millions, of children around the world will see him act like that.”

When word of the latest video became public, the Grizzlies immediately suspended Morant until further notice.

“I was honestly shocked when I saw the video,” admitted Silver.

Finland former captain of the national team Shawn Huff catch up with the twists and turns of the NBA today in the Keskelle Inventionää podcast.

Huff reminds that Morant is not known to have committed anything illegal this time.

“For a private person to pose with a gun may be quite normal in the United States – which in itself is pretty gross,” Huff states.

“However, Morant does not enjoy the same benefits as private individuals. He is in a privileged position and represents many parties, such as the NBA, Grizzlies and Nike, and from that point of view, waving a gun like this on IG is quite irresponsible.”

Huff believes the punishment Morant faces could be severe.

“He made the same mistake a few months ago, and I guess the matter was reviewed quite strictly. After the apologies at the time, it happens again, and it’s unfortunate for him.”

And Morant in warm-ups before the sixth game of the first round of the playoffs. The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a decisive fourth loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in that game. Temetrius Jamel Morant, born August 10, 1999 in Dalzell, South Carolina.

Professional basketball player, playmaker by position. Represents the Memphis Grizzlies playing in the NBA.

Height 188 cm, weight 79 kg.

The second pick of the NBA’s summer 2019 draft.

Two-time NBA All-Star. Most Improved Player and All-NBA Second Team member (2022). Rookie of the Year (2020).

In the field playing the role of playmaker, Morant is one of the brightest young stars in the NBA.

The Hintelä defender stands out especially with his speed and explosiveness, which Morant knows how to make excellent use of.

“The style of play is really spectacular, but also quite effective. He resembles a youth Derrick Rose“, Huff compares.

“What is remarkable is the courage in the way he goes to the basket. He doesn’t dodge much, but comes straight at you.”

Social In the age of media, Morant has become especially popular with young people, adds Huff. His performances turn into wild social clips just fine.

As Commissioner Silverkin noted, Morant’s role as a role model makes showing up with guns even more problematic.

Gun crime in the United States is particularly prevalent among young black men.

“This is a really interesting case in that sense. After all, this would be enough for a whole podcast,” Huff sighs.

Morant is from Sumter, South Carolina, a town of about 40,000. He was introduced to basketball by his father – Do Morant is still a familiar sight in his son’s games today.

“He can’t even use the fact that he came from bad circumstances as an excuse. He comes from a fairly middle-class family and, I believe, has attended private schools,” states Huff.

“He’s an NBA millionaire, not a gang member. That makes it even more incredible: he’s at that position in the NBA and it’s like he’s won the game of his life. He would no longer have to prove anything and puff up.”

“Maybe it’s such a culture of toxic masculinity that even these NBA achievements aren’t enough.”

Tee Morant (back) and television personality and former NFL star Shannon Sharpe hug after a game in January. Sharpe got into a verbal altercation with Morant and several Grizzlies players during the game.

Morant’s Gunfire isn’t limited to Instagram posts.

During the street basketball games held in his backyard last summer, Morant reportedly got into a verbal altercation with a 17-year-old boy.

The incident turned physical, and Moranti and his friend allegedly hit the boy several times.

The Washington Post reportedthat according to the boy, Morant would have gone inside to get a gun, which he had kept in sight.

Morant pleaded self-defense regarding the attacks. He, on the other hand, claimed that the boy threatened him and his family.

During a game played in January, Morant’s friend got into an argument with members of the away team Indiana Pacers and was removed from the game. The Athletic reportedthat Morant’s close circle had behaved aggressively towards members of the Pacers after the match.

After an argument about the car Morant was in, a laser was also pointed in the direction of members of the Pacers. The Pacers camp believed the laser came from a gun. An internal NBA investigation found no evidence of this.

Memphis Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks (left) and Ja Morant on the bench during the April 28 game.

Size The reputation of the Grizzlies in the NBA has changed quickly. The young and open-minded challenger has become a loathed curmudgeon.

In addition to Morant’s ramblings, a role player has had a big impact on the change in attitudes With Dillon Brookswho has become one of the most hated players in the NBA.

This season, the Grizzlies were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round by the Los Angeles Lakers. Brooks caused a stir especially with his behavior as a sports legend LeBron James towards.

After the Grizzlies won Game 2, Brooks called James old and said he had no respect for him. In the next game, Brooks was ejected when, while defending, he hit James in the groins.

“When these young teams come and succeed, strong self-confidence and self-belief easily turns into threats and shouting. Even when there are no achievements, the image of the team changes very quickly,” says Huff.

“It could be that the Grizzlies also react to this in some way. But it is also clear that because Ja Morant is the class of player he is, he will get more opportunities than a linebacker would get.”