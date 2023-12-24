Superstars | Cristiano Ronaldo faced Conor McGregor – the football star's body language confused

Conor McGregor wanted to compare watches.

Sports superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Conor McGregor met on Saturday evening in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The two sat next to each other at ringside at the Day of Reckoning boxing night, which featured heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

TV cameras captured how McGregor, an Irish freestyle athlete, took his seat next to Ronaldo and began talking to the director of the Saudi Arabian Entertainment Agency, who was sitting on the other side of Ronaldo Turkey for Alalshihki.

McGregor talked to Alalshihki about, among other things, the Filipino boxing star About Manny Pacquaiowho McGregor would like to face in the ring.

“Tell Manny to grow his balls and face me at a higher weight class,” McGregor said.

Ronaldo listened to McGregor's words with a slightly annoyed feeling. of The Sun according to several social media commentators saw from Ronaldo's body language that he was scared of the unpredictable McGregor.

Eventually however, the men found common ground when McGregor wanted to compare his wristwatches with Ronaldo. Both were holding a very precious looking time iron.

“Who will win this match?” McGregor asked.