Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Press Split

US star Lady Gaga sings the national anthem at the inauguration of Democratic US President Joe Biden in January 2021. © IMAGO / UPI Photo/ PAT BENIC

Given the heated political climate, US stars are taking fewer public stances in the current election campaign than they did in 2020. Now an old video has gone viral again.

Washington – Former US President Donald Trump and the incumbent Joe Biden are in a neck-and-neck race in the US election campaign. republican is slightly ahead in recent polls: 41 percent of registered voters would currently vote for Trump, 39 percent for the Democrats Biden, according to a poll by Reuters/Ipsos revealed in mid-June. US singer Lady Gaga called on her supporters to vote for Joe Biden during the 2020 US election campaign. Her speech at the time went viral again due to current events.

US election campaign 2020: Lady Gaga warned against Trump in emotional appeal

The channel “Biden’s Wins” shared a video of Lady Gaga’s previous speeches on X on Monday (June 24), and less than 24 hours later the video had over a million views. However, the channel gave the impression that it was a new release and not an old recording. In the archive recording, Lady Gaga warns against voting for Trump. “And to all women and to all men with daughters, sisters and mothers […]”Now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump,” said the artist. “A man who believes his fame gives him the right to attack one of your daughters, your mothers, or your wives on any part of their body.”

The American was playing on a secret recording of the Republican in which he said that you can do anything to women. In the recording, which was released shortly before the 2016 US election, Trump also spoke openly about sexual assault, literally citing as an example: “Grab ’em by the pussy”. Lady Gaga also appealed to the “heart” of the people in the video shared on X. “Vote like your life depends on it. Vote like your children’s lives depend on it,” advised the 38-year-old, because that is exactly the case. “Vote like the country depends on it, because it does,” the singer continued in her appeal to the has been a member of the President’s Cultural Advisory Board since 2023.

US election campaign 2024: What influence do stars have on politics?

US superstars such as actors Robert De Niro, George Clooney and Julia Roberts actually publicly supported Biden in 2024 or supported his fundraising campaign. The famous podcaster Joe Rogan, meanwhile, sided with Trump. However, many stars in Hollywood are cautious about taking a stand for one side in view of the divided political landscape in the USA, reported CNN citing Hollywood sources. Megastar Taylor Swift, for example, who reaches not only large masses but also particularly younger voters, had publicly supported Biden in the 2020 election campaignbut has not yet made any recommendation for the current election campaign. Lady Gaga has also not yet made any official statement.

Joe Biden: Life and career of the 46th US President in pictures View photo gallery

So far, this has made little difference, as one Broadcaster survey USAToday in collaboration with Suffolk University. According to the study, the recommendations of famous people have not been able to significantly influence the opinion of eligible voters. Only former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle were an exception: almost one in five (18 percent) said that the opinion of the former president was “very important”, while for his wife the figure was 14 percent. “All of this indicates that voters […] do not want to be told who to vote for,” said the head of the survey, David Paleologos of Suffolk University, commenting on the results.

Basically Surveys always represent snapshotsA recent survey by the Leger polling institute found that 33 percent of Republicans would have preferred a candidate other than Trump. In the swing states, however, Biden is currently losing out, according to polls. (Bettina Menzel)