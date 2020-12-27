Superstar Rajinikanth has been discharged from the hospital today (Sunday). Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad has confirmed this. Hospital management said that Rajinikanth’s health has improved significantly. His blood pressure is stable and he feels better.Please tell that on Friday, Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad due to blood pressure problems. The hospital management was told that the medical examination report of actor Rajinikanth was correct.

On behalf of doctors, the actor has been advised not to take any stress. Rajinikanth’s blood pressure had become unstable. Due to which he was admitted to the hospital. The actor is in Hyderabad for the shooting of Annathe from 13 December.

Some members associated with the film were found corona infected a few days ago. Since then actor Rajinikanth has quarantined himself. Rajinikanth’s investigation report however came negative.