The whole of America will be sitting in front of the television again on Sunday. It's the Super Bowl, after all. A holiday in the USA. And it's no longer just there, after all, the NFL has become a global hype in recent years. Football fans all over the world will be tuning in when the Kansas City Chiefs meet the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Monday morning (12:30 a.m.) German time. But something could be different this year. This time people who are only marginally interested in football could watch the Super Bowl. People who hope that the camera will show a very special fan as often as possible: Taylor Swift.
The biggest music star on the planet right now will be in the stadium. In a box. Like most recently when the Kansas City Chiefs played. Because Taylor Swift is dating Travis Kelce. And he plays as a tight end for the Chiefs. The both are the Dream couple of the American public. Superstar dates superstar. Music dates football. More is hardly possible. But many football fans have long been annoyed by this romance. They think the topic distracts from the sport and what it's about. And they even assume that Taylor Swift is only pursuing and maintaining this relationship for marketing reasons in order to conquer the football orbit in addition to her exorbitant reach and popularity in the music and glamor world.
Conspiracy theories in the fall even went so far as to suggest that Swift was only with Kelce because the Chiefs were playing the New York Jets later in the season. And if people had googled “Taylor Swift” and “jets,” the first search hits would no longer come up with the accusation that she was flying too much and in a way that was too harmful to the climate, but rather the Chiefs’ NFL game against New York.
The bottom line is to say to such worried football fans: Don't worry! Taylor Swift won't hurt you! Because that's exactly the impression you get from her when you look at the past few weeks. Yes, every Kansas City game she's in the stadium, the TV cameras catch her. But does it really interfere with the transmission? Hardly likely. Football expert René Bugner wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “An average broadcast of an NFL game lasts just under three hours. At Kansas City Chiefs games where Taylor Swift was a guest in the stadium, you could see her on TV for an average of less than a minute.”
A minute? C’mon. This is bearable. That's why the Super Bowl isn't the Swift Bowl. And yes, Taylor Swift is filmed when she arrives at the stadium with her distinctive lipstick, when she cheers in the box, and when she warmly congratulates her Travis on the field after winning the championship game in Baltimore. But other players’ wives do that too. And what's more: Swift makes it more than clear with her behavior that she doesn't want the media attention at the NFL game. When she noticed at the game in Baltimore that the cameras were pointed at her, after a few seconds she said in the direction of those same cameras, visible to millions of viewers: “Go away, please!”
In the end, can or shouldn't it be the case that a 34-year-old, despite her fame, is just a normal woman who watches her equally famous boyfriend play football? Who is excited? Want to be with him? Is it impossible to allow all of this to a woman just because Donald Trump has to be afraid if a Taylor Swift with her 280 million Instagram followers should soon call for Joe Biden's re-election?
Of course, romance is a hit for us in the media. Worldwide. After all, the story has a lot of what a good story needs: celebrities, music, show business, sports, envy factor, money. But perhaps the bottom line is that there is one line of thought that will calm football fans' gasps when it comes to this topic: Are we all really sure that Taylor Swift, whose fortune is estimated at $1.1 billion, is from the billion-dollar NFL business? can benefit?
Or is it ultimately the other way around? That Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce is like winning the lottery for the league because it opens up new audience groups with the “Swifties”? There is certainly little on this planet that the NFL can benefit from because of its own size, but the charisma of Taylor Swift is certainly one of them. And current reports about how Taylor Swift is increasing the advertising value of the Super Bowl and that she could end up stealing the show from Usher and his halftime show underline the value of the Taylor Swift brand.
The relationship will likely end up being a win-win for everyone. Or it's simply nothing at all – except a relationship between a woman and a man who both happen to be famous and therefore can't even meet their partner in the bar around the corner. The good thing about both options is that they cannot damage the football. And not the Super Bowl either. So everything is very relaxed.
#Superstar #Super #Bowl #groupie #Dear #football #fans #don39t #worry #Taylor #Swift #won39t #hurt
Leave a Reply