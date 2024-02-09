A minute? C’mon. This is bearable. That's why the Super Bowl isn't the Swift Bowl. And yes, Taylor Swift is filmed when she arrives at the stadium with her distinctive lipstick, when she cheers in the box, and when she warmly congratulates her Travis on the field after winning the championship game in Baltimore. But other players’ wives do that too. And what's more: Swift makes it more than clear with her behavior that she doesn't want the media attention at the NFL game. When she noticed at the game in Baltimore that the cameras were pointed at her, after a few seconds she said in the direction of those same cameras, visible to millions of viewers: “Go away, please!”