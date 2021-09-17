The Friday of free practice of the Supersport world championship in Barcelona ended in the name of Raffaele De Rosa but opened with moments of fear. In fact, during the first free practice session, a chain fall involved a Marshall who was working on the track. The shift was immediately interrupted to assist the commissioner, who suffered fractures in various parts of her body, but is not life threatening.

In fact, Marc Alcoba crashed at Turn 2 when there were eight minutes left in the free practice session. Immediately behind him, Ondrej Vostatek slipped, running into an oil stain left by the Spaniard. His bike, however, hit the Marshall who was on the side of the track to intervene in Alcoba’s crash. The images do not immortalize the moment of impact, but immediately afterwards the commissioner is seen on the ground, promptly rescued by her colleagues.

Marshall was taken to the medical center and the session resumed regularly. Medical examinations revealed several fractures, but Cristina (this is the name of Marshall) is not in danger of life. Thus ends the weekend of one of the first guardian angels of the riders and the whole Superbike paddock and the Motorsport.com editorial team wishes Cristina a speedy recovery.