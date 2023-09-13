Ducati has chosen Huertas

The Aruba.it Racing WSSP team is pleased to announce the hiring of Adrian Huertas. The Spanish rider, born in Madrid on 21 August 2003, will defend the team’s colors in the 2024 season of the Supersport World Championship astride the Ducati Panigale V2 and will take the place of Nicolò Bulega, current leader of the WorldSSP classification, who from next year will be teammate of Alvaro Bautista in the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team in WorldSBK. Having entered the SuperSport 300 Championship at just 16 years of age, after a first season of apprenticeship Huertas became World Champion in his second year, obtaining 6 victories and 8 podiums in total in the 16 races held. Then in 2022, promotion to the SuperSport World Championship and constant growth which has led him in the current season to come close to the podium three times in the last 4 rounds.

Stefano Cecconi (Aruba.it Racing-Ducati Team Principal): “We enthusiastically welcome Adrian Huertas. We place great trust in his talent and we are certain that he can give us great satisfaction. We liked the determination with which he accepted our proposal and this underlines the quality of the project that began two years ago when, together with Feel Racing, we decided to embark on the adventure of the Supersport World Championship. We consider the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team a sort of “cantera” through which young riders can grow who can then continue their careers in the official WorldSBK team, just as happened in Nicolò Bulega who will be riding the Ducati Panigale V4R next season. Adrian is unanimously considered one of the best emerging riders in the WorldSBK paddock and we expect him to continue to grow and achieve important results.”.

Adrian Huertas: “I am really very happy to have reached this agreement. Racing for the Aruba.it Racing team is a great privilege for me. I have one goal: to be the first driver to win the World Championship in all three categories. I have already succeeded in the SuperSport 300 and I believe that the Aruba.it Racing team is certainly the best choice to continue to believe in this goal. Furthermore, becoming a Ducati rider is a dream come true for me. Since I was little I have always supported Ducati and now I will have the chance to race with the Panigale V2. For this I want to thank my family, my friends, my sponsors, all those who supported me even in the most difficult moments. And obviously a big thank you to Aruba.it Racing and Feel Racing for giving me this chance.”