Title in safe

Three years after the title won by Andrea Locatelli, Italy has a new Supersport world champion. AND Nicolò Bulega, which today closed, even on an arithmetic level, a literally dominated season. The certainty of the title for the Ducati rider arrived at the end of race 1 in Portimao, which ended on the top step of the podium.

For the 23 year old from Montecchio it was the 14th victory of the season, the fifth in a row. A complete triumph for the Borgo Panigale company, which also won the Manufacturers’ title. This success breaks a Yamaha hegemony that had lasted in Supersport since 2017. The last two titles were won by the Swiss Dominique Aegerter, for the Ten Kate team.

Manzi beaten

With this victory, Bulega also becomes the fourth Italian to become champion in this category, after Paolo Casoli, Fabrizio Pirovano and, indeed, Andrea Locatelli. Second at the finish line was the other Italian Stefano ManziYamaha rider for the Ten Kate team, who was also Bulega’s main antagonist for the entire season.

However, the superiority of the Ducati-Bulega duo is too clear, having appeared in control of the championship since the opening race of the season at Phillip Island. The Spaniard completed the podium in the Portuguese race-1 Navarro, also riding an Iwata motorbike. For Bulega the arithmetically armored one today is the first world title of his careerafter fourth place in 2022 again in Supersport and six seasons previously spent in the MotoGP, between Moto3 and Moto2, without great luck.