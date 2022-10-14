A tragedy that seems to have no end. The Steeman family was struck by a double terrible mourning: after the death of the young Victor, which occurred following a serious accident on the Portimao track, the driver’s mother also died.

Victor’s mother Flora van Limbeek died yesterday due to a cardiac arrest that struck her while she was in her home in Lathum, the Netherlands, at the age of 59 years old.

A heart attack that appears all too easy to trace back to the death of his 22-year-old son, which occurred just 2 days earlier on the Portuguese track.

Flora’s husband, Willem, would have called for help quickly but, unfortunately, this was not enough to save the life of Steeman’s wife and mother.

Victor Steeman, who arrived in Portimao last weekend with still some chance of winning the 2022 title, was the author of a highside at Turn 14 while competing in the Supersport 300 category – World Superbike support series – and was overwhelmed from the motorbike of the current José Luis Perez Gonzalez.

Rescuers, who arrived immediately at the scene of the accident, were immediate but the boy’s clinical picture was immediately very serious. Steeman was then helicopter transported to the Faro hospital, where he was diagnosed with polytrauma and a head injury.

Two days later, 48 hours in which Victor was stationary but very serious, the worst possible news. The official press release issued by the FIM and a brief communication from the family confirm the death of Victor Steeman.

“Something happened that you always fear as a parent of a motorcycle rider. Our Victor couldn’t win this last race.”

“Despite the unbearable loss and pain, we are extremely proud to share with you that our hero, with his passing, was able to save five other people by donating his organs. We would like to thank everyone for the way you have lived with us these last days. We will miss our Victor enormously. “

After Victor’s death, here is that of mother Flora. A moment of tremendous, absurd grief for the Steeman family. The Motorsport.com editorial team offers them its deepest condolences for this double loss.