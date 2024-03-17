Genoa – Very classic supersonic. The fastest cyclist in the world wins the fastest Milan-Sanremo in history. Jasper Philipsen26 years old, Belgian with oriental eyes and two legs capable of exploding even after 288 kilometers.

What is the face of happiness? Well, Philipsen's spontaneous and incredulous expression after the finish line is an excellent response. The duel with Michael Matthews, old Australian fox, the comeback close to the barrier, the wheel ahead by a whisker. And the heart beats fast, not just from the effort. «Brutal sprint, more about desire and resistance than technique. I still have to realize – says Philipsen – I was afraid he had won, I was waiting. Only a minute later I had confirmation of the victory and I exploded with joy.”

Predestined qualities, born in Mol, the city of his idol Boonen. But some time ago they called it Jasper Disaster. Nickname exploded in the 2022 Tour, in Calais: Philipsen rejoices, he doesn't realize that Van Aert had arrived before him. And part of the teasing. But it soon becomes a disaster for the rivals' victory ambitions. Most successful cyclist of 2023, 19 successes and a second place in Roubaix. And since yesterday in the Milan-Sanremo roll of honor.

Milan-Sanremo, the city embraces the winner and the other protagonists



Very classic won at an average of 46.112 km/h, the highest ever. After 34 years, Bugno's record, 45.806 km/h, falls. And 8 years after the Demare sprint in 2016, a sprinter emerges. «It's not easy to keep up with the pace of van der Poel or Pogacar sul Poggio. There were no sprinters in the roll of honor in recent years, I proved that we can still do it.”

Sanremo n° 115 follows the expected script for long stretches. Departure from Pavia, and off comes the first escape, 11 men who soon become 10. They hold out for a long time, the stoic Bais grabbed at the foot of the Poggio, but without a chance of success. Behind Pogacar's UAE Emirates faces all the hardships such as hill climbs starting from the Capes. The first to give up among the big names are Laporte and Kristoff. Then Milan and Demare. Tadej starts on the Poggio, followed by van der Poel, Bettiol and Ganna. Stuyven tries, Pogacar again, followed by the world champion. But the gap is minimal and when the Dutchman from Alpecin-Deceuninck realizes that his teammate Philipsen is behind him, he brakes. Stuyven, Mohoric start, then Pidcock and Sobrero. Van der Poel stops them all. Reduced ranks sprint. Pedersen starts, then Matthews in the center, but Philipsen mocks him in the photo finish while Pogacar is third in a comeback.

Milan-Sanremo, the Italian coach Bennati: “A great rider won”





The winner speaks spontaneously. «What if I'm thinner than 2023? No, fatter – he smiles – but also more powerful». And again: «Yes, I had the best legs of my life, if I hadn't won I would have regretted it forever. But at the end I felt the pressure, I was scared, I didn't want to ruin everything, I felt the responsibility of having a world champion like van der Poel to help me. I was a bit scared, Pedersen was there with whom I often lost, at the beginning of the season I missed a few sprints and I didn't want to repeat myself. Winning a Monument like Sanremo is every sprinter's dream.”

Jasper Philipsen on the podium of Milan-Sanremo





Philipsen shows gratitude for his illustrious teammate: «He was the captain, he won it last year but he is generous, he is happy if his teammates win. Without him I wouldn't have won. At Roubaix I had helped him, this time it was the opposite. We are good friends”. And after the pleasure of victory, there is the duty to respond to the messages that clog up his smartphone. «I haven't seen how many have arrived yet. I only made one phone call, to my girlfriend, for me he is a very important person.”