India has test-fired the BrahMos missile amidst the ongoing standoff with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The range of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile range was increased to 400 km and it stood up to the test.The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has carried out this test under its PJ-10 project. For this test, the missile was fired from a home booster at the target. This is the second successful test of the extended range version of the BrahMos supersonic missile.

Actually, China’s new maneuver in eastern Ladakh and its intention to deceive in the past has taught India to be completely alert. This is the reason that an all-round strategy is being worked on rapidly to deal with any kind of challenge from China. Even India is preparing to deal with the situation of war.