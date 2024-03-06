'Supersex' is the new Netflix series that tells the story of Rocco Siffredi, the legendary porn film actor. This fiction about the 59-year-old Italian who retired from the industry in 2022 immerses us in the history of Rocco Tano (real name), who left a humble life to become one of the most sought-after stars in adult entertainment worldwide, participating in more than 1,300 films since her debut in 1986.

The person in charge of giving life to Siffredi in fiction is Alessandro Borghi, a 37-year-old Roman actor, who emphasized the tough challenge that being in the production meant for him, after having to film 50 sex scenes in just 95 days. In the following note, we tell you the details of this launch that he has already given us something to talk about.

Watch the trailer for 'Supersex' HERE

When does 'Supersex', Rocco Siffredi's series, premiere?

'Supersex' arrives at the platform Netflix on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Prior to its premiere on the famous streaming service, the series was presented at the 74th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival, an event at which the iconic porn actor gave more details about the fiction.

“This beautiful story is inspired by my life, but it is not my life. Everything you will see in 'Supersex' originates from me, but the scriptwriter put a lot of her into it,” he said. Rocco Siffrediwho attended the screening of the material with Rosa Caracciolo, a former porn actress with whom he married in 1993 and with whom he has two children.

In addition, Francesca Manieri, creator of the project, indicated that Siffredi is an emblem, an icon, and that with the series she seeks to untangle the complex threads of masculinity. “We asked a question about the state of the relationship between the masculine and the feminine, about how genders have been constructed, what level of toxicity there is in this relationship,” she stated.

What time does 'Supersex' come out on Netflix?

'Supersex' It was added to the Netflix catalog in the early hours of the previously mentioned date. Below, we show you a list with their respective release times in various Latin American countries and Spain:

Rocco Siffredi is married to former porn actress Rosa Caracciolo, with whom he has two children. Photo: Shutterstock

Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala: 2.00 am

2.00 am Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Peru: 3.00 am

3.00 am Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico: 4.00 am

4.00 am Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay: 5.00 am

5.00 am Spain: 9.00 am

How many episodes does 'Supersex' have?

'Supersex'the series based on the story of Rocco Siffredi, It has a total of seven episodes, which last between 42 and 55 minutes. At the moment, the fiction is made up of only one season and it is unknown if there will be more installments in the future.

Here we tell you the titles and the length of each episode of the Netflix program:

Chapter 1: 'The Superpower' (44 minutes)

'The Superpower' (44 minutes) Episode 2: 'The meat' (49 minutes)

'The meat' (49 minutes) Chapter 3: 'The animal' (55 minutes)

'The animal' (55 minutes) Chapter 4: 'The Dream' (55 minutes)

'The Dream' (55 minutes) Chapter 5: 'The Island' (54 minutes)

'The Island' (54 minutes) Chapter 6: 'The Resurrection of the Body' (53 minutes)

'The Resurrection of the Body' (53 minutes) Chapter 7: 'The cock must wait' (42 minutes).

What is 'Supersex' about?

“Rocco Siffredi is considered the most famous porn star in the world. Born Rocco Tano in Ortona, Italy, he grows up in a humble environment. His role models are his older brother Tommaso, who dates the most desired girl in the city, and Supersex, a very particular superhero from a pornographic comic,” begins the synopsis written by FilmAffinity.

Alessandro Borghi plays Rocco Siffredi in 'Supersex'. Photo: Netflix

“When, in an incredible twist of fate, Rocco meets Supersex, he discovers that they both share the same superpower. This may save him from the difficult circumstances of his life, but it also forces him to pay the highest price: giving up love forever, or so it seems,” can be read in the review of the series.

What is the cast of 'Supersex'?

Alessandro Borghi as Rocco Siffredi

Saul Nanni as a young Rocco Siffredi

Jasmine Trinca as Lucia

Adriano Giannini as Tomasso, Rocco's half-brother

Enrico Borello

Vincenzo Nemolato

Gaia Messerklinger as Moana Pozzi

Jade Pedri

Linda Caridi

Francesco Pellegrino as a young Tomasso

Eva Cela as young Lucia.

