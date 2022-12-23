Eletrobras shareholders approved this Thursday, the 22nd, by a majority, the readjustments in the remuneration of the executives who run the company, said sources who participated in the Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE).

The holding of the meeting contradicted the order of the minister of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) Vital do Rêgo. He ordered the State entities with a stake in the company (União and BNDES) to request the suspension of the meeting. Rêgo cites “possible irregularities” in the initiative. Before that, the elected government’s Transition team had already asked for the suspension of this AGE.

The management of Eletrobras argues that the company’s administrators have not had readjustments since April 2015. The proposal is that the salary of the president, today Wilson Ferreira Júnior, be increased from the current R$52,300 to R$300,000 per month, while those for vice presidents jump from R$49,800 to R$110,000. Board members, who today earn R$5,400, now receive between R$60,000 and R$200,000.

Extraordinary General Meeting

Before the start of the meeting, the investor relations area would have informed that it would not comply with TCU’s determination because Eletrobras is now a private company.

Once the AGE started, sources report, the representatives of the Union, BNDES, Furnas Employees Association and Eletrobras Employees Association made a formal request for the suspension of the process, which was rejected by the Board of the Assembly. Then, the three items foreseen on the compensation policy for the company’s top management and management were put into deliberation.

The items were approved by majority. The BNDES, Banco do Brasil, the Association of Furnas Employees and the Association of Eletrobras Employees voted against. The Union, represented by the federal government, abstained. By determination of the Eletrobras privatization law, any shareholder can vote with a maximum of 10% of participation, even if it has a larger share.