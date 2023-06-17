Superpowers | The postponed visit of the US Secretary of State to China is finally happening – there is no need to wait for breakthroughs

The United States seems to seek contact more eagerly than China in the mutual relationship between the great powers. If the parties refrain from provoking each other, a meeting of the heads of state would be possible, research professor Mikael Mattlin estimates.

of the United States foreign minister Antony Blinken will finally arrive for a visit to China this weekend. Blinken will participate in the negotiations in Beijing on Sunday and Monday. He is also expected to meet the Chinese president Xi Jinping.

It is the first visit of the US Secretary of State to China in almost five years. Blinken’s visit, originally planned for February, was canceled at the last minute after the United States said a Chinese spy balloon had hovered in its airspace.

The relationship between the great powers has been strained in recent years by, for example, the situation in Taiwan, trade relations and human rights issues.

No breakthroughs are expected from the visit, said the US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink this week to reporters. According to Kritenbrink, the minimum goal is to reduce the risk of misjudgments and avoid derailing into conflict.

The spy ball episode after the first high-level visit between the two countries took place in May, when the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and a Chinese diplomat Wang Yi met in Vienna, Austria.

The two-day negotiations were said to have covered at least Ukraine and Taiwan.

“It seemed that they also discussed mutual misunderstandings or fears in relation to each other,” says the research professor Mikael Mattlin From the Foreign Policy Institute (Upi) to STT.

Mattlin considers this important information, because according to him, the parties do not seem to have paid enough attention to how their actions look from the other party’s point of view.

“It is important that they somehow realize that the situation and mutual fears feed the cycle of misunderstandings.”

The two of you their different views on the significance of disagreements and unpleasant actions for the relationship between the countries brings its own challenge to the superpower relationship.

From the US side, fierce strategic competition and disagreements can be present at the same time as maintaining contacts and having discussions, Mattlin describes. According to him, China has a different view on the matter.

“In China, everything starts from the top level, which creates a good atmosphere for all other activities. From China’s point of view, it’s quite unbelievable that at the same time sanctions, criticism and other things are done that are unpleasant in China’s opinion, but they still want to maintain the channels”, Mattlin describes.

According to Mattlin, the United States seems to have tried to maintain more active conversational links.

“China has been a bit reluctant, because it doesn’t really like being hit with one hand and reaching out with the other.”

A specialist researcher at the National Defense University has a similar idea about the direction of communication Matti Purase.

“The United States seems to be seeking contact with China, but China doesn’t seem to be terribly interested in it,” says Puranen.

At the beginning of June, the Chinese Minister of Defense Li Shangfu declined an official meeting with his US counterpart at a security conference in Singapore. China is chafed by the sanctions imposed by the United States on the minister in 2018 for arms sales with Russia.

Ways of thinking the difference is perhaps partly reflected in how China and the United States communicate about the foreign ministers’ phone conversation this week.

United States told Among other things, Blinken spoke about the importance of open lines of communication to avoid conflicts and misjudgments, and made it clear that the country will continue its diplomatic activities to highlight both concerns and possible areas of cooperation.

A more negative tone emerged in the Chinese version. Among other things, the foreign minister said that Qin Gang’s warned that the countries have faced new difficulties and challenges in their relationship during the current year. According to the foreign minister, it is clear who is responsible for the matter, the press release said.

Last week in the US was reported China plans to establish an intelligence unit in Cuba. The White House and the Pentagon called the coverage “inaccurate” without going into details.

Soon, however, a White House official source said China has been running an intelligence unit in Cuba for a long time, even before through Biden. According to the official, the United States would have been able to slow down China’s activities in Cuba through diplomacy.

“Biden’s government tried to press the issue a bit with wool. I think it signals that the United States is really looking for contact,” says Puranen.

One The issue that has significantly rubbed off the relationship between the United States and China is the status of Taiwan. China considers the democratically governed island as its own and has expressed its readiness to return Taiwan to the motherland by military force if necessary.

President of the United States Joe Biden in turn has said the US is ready to defend Taiwan militarily. At the same time, however, the United States has also signaled that the previous, more moderate Taiwan policy has not changed.

“Even in the early 2000s, there were tensions in Taiwan at times, but there was a tacit understanding between the United States and China that the situation would not get out of hand. It’s missing at the moment,” says Mattlin.

Taiwan’s president visited the United States in April. As a clear reaction to the visit, China immediately organized military exercises around Taiwan. Mattlin expects reactions and backlashes like this to continue in the near future.

However, he does not consider it likely that the situation will escalate into military action in Taiwan.

Blinken’s Mattlin does not set high concrete expectations for the visit to China.

“Perhaps its meaning is to make the conversation connection work.”

Puranen is on the same lines.

“Probably the end result is that both state that there were honest discussions and that’s all.”

He does not expect any major progress between the two countries in the near future either.

“We manage to ensure that nothing completely catastrophic happens, but it is unlikely that any deeper agreements will be reached there.”

The meeting at the foreign minister level raises hopes for a meeting between heads of state as well. According to Mattlin, in order for it to be realized, it would also be necessary for the parties to avoid actions that provoke each other.

“If, for example, China refrained from maneuvering around Taiwan and the United States did not impose new sanctions or restrictions, for example in terms of technology, or made new openings regarding Taiwan,” it could calm the situation.

Biden and Xi last met in November.