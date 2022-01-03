The beginning of each new year is usually always a time for reflection and for establishing new intentions that rarely come to fruition, Utopias that are set as almost impossible goals. It also occurs among the great world leaders who concoct on a framework of idyllic and chimerical relationships that become unrealizable at the moment when particular interests stand out or above the common good.

From this Tuesday until the 28th, New York will host the tenth conference in charge of the examination of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. In this framework, this Monday, on the previous day, the five great world superpowers – France, China, the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia – underlined a joint commitment to avoid an atomic war and the expansion of this type of weaponry.

The umpteenth call for peace and nuclear disarmament advocates taking concrete steps in the search for agreements for the control, reduction and elimination of arsenals of this type. The five permanent members of the UN Security Council, in theory the only owners of the ‘bomb’ promised in a joint declaration that there will be no arms race despite the fact that all of them allocate increasing amounts for this section in their budgets.

The statement also comes amid rising geopolitical tensions between Moscow and Western nations, and during bilateral negotiations taking place in Vienna with Iran over its uranium enrichment program. Either way, the signatories agree that a contest between atomic warheads “can never be won and never fought.” For this reason, they advocate the establishment of “a security environment that allows for further progress in disarmament,” explained the French presidency, which coordinated the work of these countries before the conference.

Reduce strategic risks



The appeal has been sent to the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, and to all the diplomatic missions of countries in the world to draw attention to the need to advance in this conference for its control and total elimination as soon as possible in order to reduce the strategic risks, while they aspire to work in a coordinated manner to create an atmosphere of security in the face of the strong militarization carried out by the United States and NATO, the carrying out of military actions and exercises, on the borders of other countries – as in the limits of North Korea, China or Russia, permanent points of tension between states possessing atomic arsenals.

However, none of the states that sign the text renounce them. It simply expresses its conviction that its use “can have serious consequences and they withdraw that it should be limited to defense and deterrence purposes to prevent wars” in a much more insecure world that threatens the right to peace and global security.

Solutions to conflicts must come through “bilateral and multilateral diplomatic approaches to avoid military confrontations, strengthening stability and predictability, increasing mutual understanding and trust, and preventing an arms race that would benefit no one. and it would endanger everyone, “says the letter.

China

“This agreement will increase mutual trust and reduce the risk of conflict”



The agreement highlights the importance of “complying with bilateral and multilateral non-proliferation and disarmament treaties” under strict international control. ” “We are determined to achieve dialogue and mutual respect,” reads the document.

Russia

“We hope that in the current difficult conditions for security the level of tension will drop”



The International Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty entered into force in 1970 and brings together 191 states. Among them were not countries considered potential possessors of the atomic bomb (India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea). The West also suspects that Iran seeks to develop, using the technology of its satellite launchers, long-range ballistic launchers capable of carrying charges. conventional or nuclear.

The Trump era marked a setback in the disarmament treaties

Last year, in the midst of a pandemic, spending on nuclear weapons increased by about $ 1.4 billion. According to a report by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), the United States used about $ 37.4 billion, which accounted for approximately 5% of its military spending. The reduction and control of arms has suffered a clear setback since Washington left the Open Skies Treaty, the Treaty on Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) and the Agreement with Iran after the arrival of Donald Trump to the White House. Although in June Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin held a meeting in Geneva to start talks, to date no progress has been made.