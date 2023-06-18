Superpowers | Blinken started talks in China, meeting with foreign minister “constructive”

What is sought from the visit is, above all, a dialogue connection between the great powers.

18.6. 19:30

of the United States and the foreign ministers of China by Antony Blinken and Qin Gang’s Sunday’s meeting in Beijing is said to have gone constructively. China’s foreign minister has promised to pay a return visit to the United States, says a representative of the US State Department Matt Miller.

News channel CNNthe meeting between the foreign ministers lasted more than five hours.

Blinken and Qin reportedly agreed on the need to increase air traffic between the US and China. The matter was told by an anonymous US official. Following the corona pandemic, there have been fewer flights between the United States and China than before.

According to China’s foreign minister, Taiwan poses the biggest risk in relations with the United States.

“The Taiwan issue is at the core of the issues that are central to China, it is the most important issue and the most significant risk in China-US relations,” Qin told Blinken, according to China’s state-run CCTV channel.

Taiwan’s position has significantly strained the relationship between the United States and China. China considers the democratically governed island as its own and has expressed its readiness to return Taiwan to the motherland by military force if necessary. President of the United States Joe Biden in turn has said the US is ready to defend Taiwan militarily.

Blinken’s visit to Beijing continues on Monday. He is also expected to meet the President of China Xi Jinping.

Blinken has previously emphasized that the most important task of his trip is to avoid misjudgments and strive to ensure that the countries’ relations progress in a responsible manner.

Blinken’s originally planned to travel to China in February. However, the visit was canceled at the last minute when the United States said a Chinese spy balloon had hovered in its airspace.

US President Joe Biden downplayed the spy ball episode when Blinken headed to China.

“I don’t think the (Chinese) leadership knew where it was, what was in it, or what was going on. I believe the incident was more embarrassing than intentional,” Biden said.

Biden also said he hoped he could meet his Chinese counterpart Xi again. The presidents met on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Bali in November.

“I hope that in the coming months I will meet Xi again and we can talk about our genuine differences, but also about the things we can get along with,” the president continued.

Xi and Biden could meet in September at the next G20 meeting in Delhi. Xi has also been invited to the Asia-Pacific Economic Forum to be held in San Francisco in November.

The relationship between the United States and China has been tense in recent years. The relationship between the great powers has been strained by, for example, the situation in Taiwan, trade relations and human rights issues.

The US Secretary of State last visited China just under five years ago.

Blinken’s no breakthroughs or changes are expected from the visit, said the US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink to reporters this week. According to Kritenbrink, the minimum goal is to reduce the risk of misjudgments and avoid derailing into conflict.

The experts interviewed by STT, research professor, also have similar expectations with Mikael Mattlin From the Institute of Foreign Policy (Upi) and a specialist researcher at the National Defense University Matti Purase.

“The end result will probably be that both state that there were honest discussions and that’s all,” Puranen told STT earlier this week.

The countries’ foreign ministers spoke on the phone earlier this week.

United States told Blinken, among other things, has spoken about the importance of open lines of communication to avoid conflicts and misjudgments, and has made it clear that the United States will continue its diplomatic activities to highlight both concerns and possible areas of cooperation.

In the Chinese version, a more negative tone emerged: among other things, it said that Foreign Minister Qin had warned that the countries have faced new difficulties and challenges in their relationship during the current year. According to the foreign minister, it is clear who is responsible for the matter, the press release said.