Superpowers | Biden and Xi will meet for the first time during Biden’s presidency – the countries’ relations will be reflected in the whole world

If international politics would be made into a television series, next Monday’s episode could be advertised with the title “Clash of the Titans”.

It’s about the presidents of the United States and China Joe Biden and Xi Jinping from the meeting in Bali, Indonesia, in connection with the G20 meeting on Monday. The meeting will be their first face-to-face meeting in their current positions.

An onlooker might even have been worried that the leaders of the two most important countries in the world have not met each other before while in office. The nuclear power plants are responsible for about a third of the world’s gross domestic product, and the gap between them has been badly strained for years. For example, the trade disputes between the United States and China are reflected in the entire world economy.

“The relations between the United States and China are of enormous international importance. They affect almost everything, such as climate negotiations, the economy and technology. For example, Europe has to think concretely about whether a certain type of cooperation with China can be done. You get the feeling that you should choose between the two, and Europe cannot afford not to choose the United States,” says the research professor at the Institute of Foreign Policy Mikael Mattlin.

Meeting the postponement has partly been due to practical reasons, since during the coronavirus pandemic international diplomacy has also been handled a lot via video meetings via fiber optic cables. So far, Biden and Xi have also negotiated issues using remote connections.

Joe Biden spoke with Xi Jinping via video link in November 2021.

Financial disputes besides, perhaps the biggest reason for the relationship crisis between the two countries – at least from China’s point of view – is Taiwan. China claims the region as its own, while the United States has supported Taiwan militarily as well as politically and economically.

For China, “interfering in the country’s internal affairs” is the biggest possible insult that foreign countries can do. The same applies, for example, to the situation in Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang.

At worst, the situation in Taiwan has been feared to turn into a full-scale war if China occupies the area and the United States begins to defend it militarily.

During his presidency, President Biden has strongly expressed his support for Taiwan, which has sparked outrage in Beijing. Last Wednesday, Biden stated that the US attitude towards Taiwan has not changed at all.

“There is very little room for maneuver on the issue of Taiwan. But if the meeting could at least calm the situation down, it would reduce fears of the worst,” says Mattlin.

China has shown that it is serious about Taiwan by, among other things, organizing large-scale air war exercises near Taiwan.

Rhetorically, China’s concerns have also been strongly expressed: in the summer, Xi warned Biden in a telephone conference to stay away from Taiwan. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Xi told Biden that “he who plays with fire will burn himself.”

Expectations for the meeting of the titans are not very high. After that, it is not even intended to publish a joint statement.

“Very little can be expected from the meeting. But the fact that we get to meet face to face and stabilize the situation is already a good sign,” says Mattlin.

Even if relations between the United States and China could be eased a little in Monday’s meeting, according to Mattlin, they are not changing much in the big picture.

“The countries’ strategic competitive situation is not changing for any reason. On the other hand, it is understood on both sides that it is not in the interest of either to push relations into open conflict.”