SuperPower 3 was announced by THQ Nordic during its Showcase with a first trailer of presentation, for what is the third installment in the series, again one strategic for PC in a modern setting.

Developed by GolemLabs, SuperPower 3 offers a new experience built specifically for megalomaniacs who want to rule the world using a military and political superpower. It is a strategic one of the kind grand strategy which sees us struggle to try to make their nation the most powerful in the world, leading to the extreme consequence of global domination.

Players take control of different aspects between politics, economics, diplomacy, social and military development, as well as other facets that allow you to have almost total control over the country and the area of ​​increasing influence that it is destined to have in the world, if everything goes well.

This is the third chapter of a series rather known by fans of this genre, which has as its setting theentire planet Earth and presents various evolutions in terms of graphics and interface, as well as expanded and evolved content and game mechanisms.

In SuperPower 3 we find 194 usable countries, a complete and accurate strategy with dozens of scenarios to carry out, even based on real events, as well as data based on reality, analyzed and used within the gameplay for strategic purposes. There is still no release date for SuperPower 3, currently only announced on PC.

A story trailer for Elex 2, the announcement of Jagged Alliance 3 and the announcement of Destroy All Humans has also arrived from the THQ Nordic Showcase! 2 – Reprobed.