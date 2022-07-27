“DC League of Superpets”, an animated film from Warner Bros, arrives this week in theaters in Peru. It is a simple and charismatic story suitable for children and adults that reminds us a little of “Batman: The LEGO Movie”, but that contains a more relatable message. To what extent do our pets manage to be important in our lives? Krypto has the answer and it’s heartwarming.

This review DOES NOT CONTAIN SPOILERSso you can read it calmly if you haven’t seen the tape yet.

What is it about?

The story follows Krypto, the superdog, who has been in Superman’s life since he was a baby in order to fulfill a single mission: to protect his owner at all costs. But when an incident causes him to lose his powers and his love to disappear, only a group of curious animals with new abilities will help him put everything in order.

Better than the DC Extended Universe

It is important to note that the DC Extended Universe has gone through several setbacks to the point that its best films are those that take place in their own fictional universes. As such, it’s always nice to see DC do well.

And it’s funny how sometimes the animations can be better than some live action movies. It happened with “Spider-Man: into the Spider-Verse” and it happens again here with “DC League of Superpets”, which ends up being a success, perhaps not as transcendental, but pleasant.

Krypto, the superdog is the protagonist of the film. Photo: Warner Bros.

This is a movie that will make you laugh a lot and will not leave you unsatisfied when you leave the room. His characters are fun and, although perhaps they are nothing to write home about, they do not disappoint when they have to shine.

There are small messages related to the importance of pets and animal care, but the most important has to do with friendship: to what extent do we need a partner who is always there to help us?

The characters in “DC League of Super Pets” are all very funny and lovable. Photo: Warner Bros.

Unfortunately, I couldn’t see it in its original language —which includes the voices of Keanu Reeves, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, among others—, but the Latin Spanish dubbing is good.

I wouldn’t say it’s another big surprise like “The Batman: The LEGO Movie” was in its time. In fact, it seemed inferior to me, but they are different stories and the truth is that each one has its own charm. The story doesn’t take any risks, but was it really necessary?

Some characters like Batman and other members of the Justice League appear in the film. Photo: Warner Bros.

We come here to have a good time, period. We are not facing a reflection that will change our lives as Pixar has accustomed us; however, it is a success for DC while we wait for the main courses: “Black Adam” and “Shazam: fury of the gods”.

“DC Liga de Supermascotas” premieres this Thursday, July 28 in theaters in Peru and is one of the best alternatives to watch as a couple or family on the National Holidays holiday.