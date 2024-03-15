During this fortnight of March, the Mexican peso opened the day with a minimum depreciation of 0.07 percent, that is, a penny less compared to the previous day.

For this Friday, March 15 and according to the Bloomberg report, the SUPERWEIGHT recorded volatility with a downward bias yesterday, positioning itself at a maximum of 16.74 units and a minimum of 16.65 pesos per dollar. The superweight is positioned today, Friday, in the 16.71 pesos per dollar wholesale.

The digital platform indicates that the superweight It recovered during this week, maintaining a downward trend that it had presented since February 29, although it has registered a slight increase.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today, March 15, in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco Azteca buys at 15.85 and sells at 17.31

BBVA Bancomer buys at 15.84 and sells at 16.98

Banorte buys at 15.55 and sells at 16.95

Citibanamex buys at 16.21 and sells at 17.09

Scotiabank buys at 16.37 and sells at 17.01

What will happen to the SUPERWEIGHT?

According to the information presented by Bloomberghe Mexican peso is the most strengthened currency so far this year, occupying first place on one of the list of types of real effective changes made by the same medium. Likewise, Deutsche Bank, the rate is now positioned at its highest level in the country since 2005.

Superpeso: When is it trading today and what is the forecast for the Mexican currency?

This rally has been so relentless, that investors now have afraid of betting against the currency despite its high rating. Likewise, they point out that the data shows that a strengthening of the currency during the next three months is estimated to be more likely than a fall.

BBVA Mexico says SUPERPESO could fall

For your part BBVA Mexicohas pointed out that the good streak of appreciation of the Mexican peso on the dollar could end during the coming months due to the expectation of a lower interest rate by the central bank.

“It is probably the best moment of the exchange rate has been left behind, but the peso continues to show absolute and relative strength,” said Carlos Serrano, chief economist at BBVA Mexico.