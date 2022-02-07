Supernova and Miranda! they performed last weekend at the Quinta Vergara in Viña del Mar, after a first joint recital in La Serena (Chile). However, the experience was not pleasant for the Chilean pop band made up of Constance Luer Y Constance Coni Lewinwho used their Twitter accounts to express their discomfort at what happened behind the scenes.

Coni Lewin: Miranda was unpleasant to work with!

Singer coni lewin surprised when he wrote on Twitter that he would later write a detailed thread to explain everything that went wrong with the group led by Alejandro Sergi and Juliana Gattas.

“I’m going to send myself a thread about how unpleasant and disastrous it was to work with Miranda! But I am going to do it with time, with a slightly cooler head, “he said.

Along these lines, he also expressed an apology to those attending the concert, because he assured that it included a fireworks show that in the end did not take place.

“The people of Miranda!, in the middle of the show, cut it off for us. That is the small drop that overflows the glass of a weekend full of ordinariness, ”she indicated.

6.2.2022 | Tweet from Coni Lewin about the concert with Miranda!. Photo: Capture Coni Lewin/Twitter

Coni Luer: “There is something called respect”

The other vocalist of Supernova, coni luer, endorsed what his partner said. Through her Instagram stories, she lamented having had “the worst experience of her professional career.”

“Our will will never be to boycott another artist’s show. A pity that in these times there are still people who continue with these practices, ”he said.

“I want to clarify the following. Being a guest band doesn’t mean they have to do whatever they want with our show. There is something called ‘respect’, that’s all. And this time it was not there”, he indicated, and then closed with a clarification on the use of pyrotechnics: “We do not use fireworks. When we talk about pyrotechnics here, we talk about effects, air, confetti, things like that”.