The US space agency NASA has recorded a massive explosion in space. The explosion is recorded in SN 2018gv supernova, located about 7 million light years from Earth. This supernova is located in the NGC 2525 Galaxy. Supernova is a terrible explosion in a star. This ends the life of that star. Such incidents are considered rare.Supernova SN 2018gv was first discovered in 2018 by Koichi Itagaki, an amateur astronomer from Japan. Itagaki had told NASA about its discovery, after which the US space agency started monitoring the supernova with the help of the Hubble telescope. Recently, NASA has released a video to monitor this supernova for a year. In which this star is seen exploding.

Help to understand the universe

NASA reported that observing the supernova helps the riches to measure the rate of spread of the universe. It is also an essential element for understanding the physical bases of Brahmanism. Supernovas can be used as a standard for measuring distances of galaxies. It also shows how fast one galaxy is moving away from another galaxy.

5 billion times brighter than the sun seen

The US Space Agency reported that the explosion has seen 5 billion times more luminosity than the sun. These explosions are said to be so powerful that galaxies can span many light years. At the same time, the light emanating from them is so intense that even half the brahmands can be seen from the earth.

What happens supernova

When the energy produced by the breaking of a star in space is called a supernova. This is the last time of a star. Supernovas in our galaxy are difficult to see because they are often hidden by dust. NASA has been able to see this supernova because they were watching it since last year. The energy released from these supernovas is so high, beyond which the sunlight also fades.