It was in 2005 when Supernatural landed on the small screen to become a successful production. Its story is told through more than 300 episodes in 15 seasons, which, in addition, have positioned it as one of the longest-running and most beloved shows on television.
Although the series has concluded, Deadline has reported that Jensen Ackles – Dean Winchester in fiction – will be in charge of a prequel for the show, in which the past of John and Mary Winchester will be explored., parents of the endearing paranormal investigators.
“After Supernatural ended its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because as we say in the series: ‘Nothing really ends, right?’ When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew that the first story we wanted to tell was that of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the origin story of Supernatural. I always felt that my character, Dean, he would have liked to know more about his parents’ relationship. So I love the idea of him taking us on this journey, ”Jensen told Deadline.
Trouble between Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles
Who has not received the news in a great way has been the co-star of the program, Jared Padalecki, who through his official Twitter account has left glimpse that it was totally ignored in the project. “I’m happy for you. I wish I had found out about this in a way other than Twitter. I’m excited to see it, but it bothers me that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever”.
Fans were surprised by his tweet. In fact, one of them was hinting that it was all a joke. However, Paladecki himself responded to this comment and confirmed that – indeed – he was not aware of anything. “This is the first time I’ve heard of it. I am broken”.
