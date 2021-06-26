It was in 2005 when Supernatural landed on the small screen to become a successful production. Its story is told through more than 300 episodes in 15 seasons, which, in addition, have positioned it as one of the longest-running and most beloved shows on television.

Although the series has concluded, Deadline has reported that Jensen Ackles – Dean Winchester in fiction – will be in charge of a prequel for the show, in which the past of John and Mary Winchester will be explored. , parents of the endearing paranormal investigators.

“After Supernatural ended its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because as we say in the series: ‘Nothing really ends, right?’ When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew that the first story we wanted to tell was that of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the origin story of Supernatural. I always felt that my character, Dean, he would have liked to know more about his parents’ relationship. So I love the idea of ​​him taking us on this journey, ”Jensen told Deadline.

Trouble between Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles

Who has not received the news in a great way has been the co-star of the program, Jared Padalecki, who through his official Twitter account has left glimpse that it was totally ignored in the project. “ I’m happy for you. I wish I had found out about this in a way other than Twitter. I’m excited to see it, but it bothers me that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever ”.

Jared Padalecki plays Sam Winchester in Supernatural. Photo: @ jarpad / Twitter

Fans were surprised by his tweet. In fact, one of them was hinting that it was all a joke. However, Paladecki himself responded to this comment and confirmed that – indeed – he was not aware of anything. “This is the first time I’ve heard of it. I am broken”.

