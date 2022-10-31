Supernatural Anime You Must Watch During Horror Season | EarthGamer

There are various types of animation installments that can cause fear or horror, however, from the Japanese perspective, the supernatural issues in the animecan be approached in various ways, from a slightly more contemplative and spiritual perspective and, on the other hand, we also have another more grotesque and fearsome way.

This time we want to present you the first, to continue in the mood of the season.

The supernatural anime that invite you to reflect and understand more about Japanese culture.

Mushishi

It is a Japanese manga written and illustrated by Yuki Urushibara, it was serialized in the Afternoon Seasons Zōkan from 1999 to 2002. But, it moved to Monthly Afternoon from December 2002 to August 2008. Kodansha collected ten tankōbon volumes. It has two anime seasons and a movie.

Source: Kodansha

The story follows Ginko, the mushi master who travels throughout a fictional Edo-era Japan that boasts strange industrialization. Ginko travels looking for rumors about events related to the mushi.

It is one of the supernatural anime with both peaceful and strange aesthetics that you must see to imbue yourself with the solidity of the ghostly.

xxxHOLiC

It was published from 2003 to February 2011 by Japanese publisher Kōdansha—weekly in Young Magazine, but moved in June to Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine, where it was published monthly, ending with two hundred and thirteen chapters collected in nineteen volumes. It had two anime seasons by Production IG, as well as ovas and a movie.

Source: Production I.G.

The story follows Kimihiro Watanuki, a young high school student who can see spirits, one day when he arrives at the door of a magic store where he meets a woman who fulfills any wish in her store.

The store is invisible to those who have no desire, and welcomes all kinds of customers, people, and spirits from other worlds.

It is one of the embryonic works of CLAMP, it is full of philosophy of life and ruthless but brilliant events.

Natsume’s Book of Friends or Natsume Yūjin-Chō

the creator of Kimi Ni Todoke, Yuki Midorikawa introduces Natsume through a manga that has a total of 26 volumes, it was published in 2005 by LaLa DX, the shōjo manga magazine, and was published. It has 6 anime seasons, 2 ovas and a movie.

Source: TV Tokyo

Natsume Takashi is a young man who can see youkai, however, it seems that her grandmother Reiko also possessed that ability, and because of it, she was isolated from others, so she decided to make friends with the youkai, although they only allowed her to do so if she managed to remove their names.

Reiko placed the names in a notebook she called the Book of Friends, which is now the property of her grandson—our protagonist. In search of this the youkai will go after Natsume to get their names back.

Kind ghost supernatural anime

Death Parade

This anime is based on a short film called Death Billiards, and was directed by Yuzuru Tachikawa and produced by Studios Madhouse. It aired in Japan in 2015 and consisted of 12 episodes.

Source: Madhouse

Follow the story of Decim, a barman in charge of the Quindecim where all the deceased arrive in the same time zone. In this space, the dead are judged through specific mechanics. One day, a black-haired woman arrives but she is unable to remember her past, so she will wait there until she remembers it and in the meantime she will learn how the sentence is arbitrated after death.

Ano Hana or Ano Hi Mita Hana no Namae or Bokutachi wa Mada Shiranai

It is an anime series produced by A-1 Pictures, directed by Tatsuyuki Nagai. It was broadcast in 2011. Subsequently, a movie, a manga series, and even a drama were released.

Source: A-1 Pictures

The story follows a group of friends who, after losing their childhood friend, split up. However, the little girl returns because she has a couple of things to make up for, after this, old feelings will be stirred up that the friends will have to face.

the youkai

Nurarihyon no Mage

The series is based on a one-shot, later published in Akamaru Jump and Shōnen Jump magazines from 2006 to 2007, respectively. He collected 25 volumes. In 2011, his anime was adapted by Studio DEEN and directed by Junji Nishimura.

Source: Studio DEEN

The story follows the heir to one of the most powerful youkai clans. The boy’s name is Rikou Nura, who despite being three-quarters human and one part youkai, is the successor of the clan, with faithful and powerful youkai behind him. However, there will be conflicts with the other clans, with issues of his family background and even the different types of youkai who don’t care about humans —unlike Rikou who chose to live with them—.

Noragami

It is a manga written and illustrated by Adachitoka. Since 2011, it has been published in Kōdansha’s Gekkan Shōnen Magazine. So far it has 24 volumes. It has two anime seasons by the Bones studio.

Source: Bones

Follow the story of Yato —a minor God— who dreams of being a more recognized one, however, he is so small that he does not even have a sanctuaryone day his gun-assistant resigns, and he is left adrift, however, Hiyori Iki will be her salvation — she has an accident and ends up being a kind of youkai-human hybrid—, and until she recovers her old condition, she will stay by Yato’s side and help him.

Supernatural animes are perfect for this season, they offer more than a few hours of entertainment, since they provide space to learn more about Japanese culture, and they set us in a very ad oc ghostly space.

