On Sunday, December 3, in a publication by instagram, the actor of the series ‘Supernatural’ Mark Andreas Sheppard surprised many of his followers by uploading a snapshot in which he appears with a dull face in the hospital. The 59-year-old musician also survived six cardiac arrests. Here in the note we invite you to know the status of Sheppard.

Mark survives 6 cardiac arrests

According to Mark, Crowley’s interpreter in the series ‘Supernatural’, the event occurred inside his home in Los Angeles. At that moment, Sheppard remembers that he was on his way to a date; After that, he fainted and appeared at the hospital with the news of the six cardiac arrests.

“You won’t believe this! I was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in the kitchen. Six massive heart attacks later and, having been brought back from the dead four times, I apparently had a 100% blockage in my LAD (axonal injury diffuse). If it weren’t for my wife and the medical staff, I wouldn’t be writing this,” the actor noted in his Instagram post.

‘Supernatural’ actor Mark Andreas Sheppard, publishes his state of health after suffering six heart attacks. Photo: Instagram

What is Mark’s health status?

So far, it is known that the actor is resting and recovering at home. Likewise, he thanked the quick action of the paramedics and the support of his wife. Still, with his sense of humor, he joked about his situation: “My chances of survival were practically zero. I feel great. Humiliated once again. Home tomorrow!” was the last part of his post. On Instagram.

Crowley from ‘Supernatural’ played by Mark Andreas Sheppard. Photo: Pinterest

What other productions has Mark Andreas Sheppard worked on?

Mark has participated in several television shows and movies from a young age. Movies, such as ‘Unstoppable’ (2004), ‘Broken’ (2006), ‘XTintion: Predator In addition to being an actor, he is also a musician and was the drummer of the Irish group Light a Big Fire.