Code name S-A2, the new vertical take-off and landing electric vehicle concept from Supernal, an Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company of Hyundai Motor Group. The aircraft, or rather the eVTOL, presented on the red carpet of the CES in Las Vegas, can accommodate a pilot and four passengers and represents the synthesis of the new aerospace engineering aimed at a new mode of transport in urban areas, for significantly faster transfers (and without traffic). Supernal's goal is to enter the market in 2028. “From the beginning, Supernal has been on a mission to create the right product and the right market at the right time,” said Jaiwon Shin, President of Hyundai Motor Group and CEO of Supernal. “The unveiling of the S-A2 demonstrates our ongoing commitment to achieving this through a safe and efficient vehicle, with a clear path to market entry. With our talented team of 600 people, Hyundai Motor Group's extensive technical and commercial capabilities, and the support of trusted aviation suppliers around the world, Supernal is poised to usher in a new era of flight.”

Characteristics

The S-A2 is a V-tail aircraft designed to travel at 120 mph (over 190 km/h) at an altitude of 1,500 feet (over 450 meters) and to meet the typical needs of city travel with, initially, between 40 and 65 km. It features a distributed electric propulsion architecture and eight fully steerable rotors. Upon its entry into service, S-A2 will be silent: 65 dB during vertical take-off and landing phases and 45 dB during horizontal flight. The vehicle was designed with the utmost attention to safety, sustainability and passenger comfort. Designed to meet global commercial aviation safety standards, it features a very robust central airframe and integrates redundant components for critical systems such as the powertrain, flight controls and avionics. The steerable rotors will give thrust to the vehicle in both vertical flight and horizontal transfer phases with optimal efficiency. To maintain superior quality and at the same time cost-effectiveness, the vehicle will be produced using Hyundai's mass production capacity.

“The Supernal concept is the result of the creativity and hard work of our world-class team. S-A2 was designed to take full advantage of the latest advances in electric propulsion that will define the next generation of products in aviation,” explains Ben Diachun, Chief Technology Officer of Supernal. “In this way, we will transform the concept into a revolutionary commercial product.”

Design

Supernal engineers collaborated with Hyundai Motor Group designers to define the aesthetics of the S-A2, combining design and functionality to appeal to both aviation operators and AAM passengers. Different color schemes and materials distinguish the different sections of the vehicle dedicated to pilots and passengers. Energy-absorbing aircraft-grade components are integrated into the seat frames and contribute to the overall clean, minimalist design. Light transitions during flight phases allow the cabin to appear larger and provide visual cues, such as where to enter and exit the vehicle.