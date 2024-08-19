On the night of August 20, a supermoon and a blue moon will occur simultaneously

The first of four supermoons expected in 2024 will occur on the night of Tuesday, August 20. The Full Moon will be at one of its closest points in its orbit to Earth, making it appear slightly larger and brighter in the night sky.

The supermoon will begin at 21:30 Moscow time

The supermoon, which will be visible on Monday, August 19, at 21:26 Moscow time, will coincide with a relatively rare event called a Blue Moon — the second full moon to occur in a calendar month. Due to confusion, this combination may be called a Sturgeon Moon, although that name is traditionally applied to the August full moon that occurs on Monday.

It dates back to Native Americans, who named the August moon after the fish that could be caught in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain during that month. Also, both supermoons and blue moons are not astronomical terms and are more related to astrology and modern folklore.

An inexperienced observer may confuse a supermoon with a moon illusion, when the moon appears several times larger when low on the horizon than when high in the sky, but in reality the apparent angular size of the disk does not change. This is a result of a perception error and can be misleading, so observers should remember that the apparent large size of the moon near the horizon has nothing to do with a supermoon.

During a supermoon, the Moon appears 14 percent larger and about 30 percent brighter than a normal full moon. This difference is difficult to see with the naked eye and can only be noticed by comparing the lunar disks in photographs. Scientists note that only the most attentive observers can notice subtle differences, with the naked eye being the easiest to detect the change in brightness. To notice the difference in size, you need to see the apogee (smallest) full moon and the perigee (largest) full moon next to each other.

Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A supermoon occurs when two phenomena coincide.

From a scientific point of view, a supermoon is a period when two phenomena occur simultaneously: a full moon and the closest the moon is to the Earth in its elliptical orbit. It lasts up to three days while the moon passes perigee, the closest point in its orbit to the Earth, the distance to which fluctuates between approximately 355,000 and 370,000 kilometers. The perigee itself will occur on August 21, at which point the moon will approach a distance of 360,000 kilometers. However, the peak of the full moon phase will occur when it approaches a distance of 361,970 kilometers.

361 970 kilometers Distance from Earth to the Moon during the peak of the August supermoon

The supermoon itself is not a rare phenomenon and occurs several times a year. In 2024, there will be four supermoons. The second one will be visible on the night of September 17 and the following morning, while the perigee itself will be about four thousand kilometers closer to the Earth than it is now.

That same night, a partial lunar eclipse will occur (lunar eclipses always occur during a full moon), and will be visible from much of the Americas, Africa, and Europe. October’s supermoon will be the closest of the year, at 357,364 kilometers (225,000 miles) from Earth, followed by November’s supermoon at 361,867 kilometers (223,000 miles).

Photo: Toby Melville/Reuters

How does the supermoon affect a person?

According to scientists, the supermoon itself does not have a significant effect on the human body and psyche. Doctors and meteorologists note that the Moon’s influence on humans is limited by changes in illumination at night. Therefore, any full moon will have a more significant effect compared to a new moon (when the Moon is not in the night sky) than a supermoon compared to a regular full moon.

Some people may experience subjective changes in their well-being or mood during supermoons, associating this with brighter light, which can affect sleep, or even with an increase in gravity. However, there is no scientific evidence of a direct effect of supermoons on health and psyche. The psychological state in such cases is often associated with the subjective perception of the phenomenon, and not with the phenomenon itself.

Russia. Saint Petersburg. View of the moon. Photo: Petr Kovalev / TASS

As for gravity, from the Moon’s side it increases a little each time the natural satellite approaches perigee. This can affect large water masses, which somewhat increases the ebb and flow of the tides. However, for the human body this difference is imperceptible due to its very small size and mass, so the effect on it will be even weaker than if there is a mountain or a large building nearby.