Kendall Jenner broke up with rapper Bad Bunny due to busy schedules

American supermodel and TV star Kendall Jenner broke up with rapper Bad Bunny after nine months of relationship. About it reports The Messenger.

It is noted that the couple’s romance ended due to busy schedules and a lot of work for both partners. However, according to the insider, there are no disagreements between them.

“Lately, Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own thing and things have slowly started to fall apart between them. They have crazy busy schedules and they know that they are still young and have a lot to go through before settling down. There is no negativity between them, and they still want the best for each other,” the source said.

At the end of November, it became known that Kendall Jenner was the third member of the Kardashian family to be featured on the cover of Forbes' 30 Under 30 special issue.

