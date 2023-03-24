Bella Hadid (26) has completely stopped drinking alcohol and celebrates her fifth month of sobriety this week. The half-Dutch supermodel drank quite a lot for years, with very nasty side effects as a result.

“Five months without alcohol,” Hadid writes from Las Vegas with a video on TikTok, which has now been viewed 4.6 million times. She shares the same message on Instagram, resulting in 1.8 million likes. Her mother Yolanda Hadid knows how much this means. “I’m so proud of this, my little angel,” she responds. “You’re glowing.”

Bella already drank ‘a lot’ when she was still a student. After a day of school she often had castings as a model, then at home she drank a bottle of wine. She has now been one of the most successful models in the world for years. “We work a lot in the fashion world,” she said earlier W Magazine. ,,So we think we can also have a lot of fun in the evening. And then wake up and do it again.” See also United States | Joe Biden signed a presidential executive order to protect abortion rights

‘Infinite pain and stress’

With Bella, drinking also had an underlying reason. “I reverted to alcohol when I was low on energy or when my anxiety kicked in,” she admitted. Hadid felt she couldn’t go on like this. “My body doesn’t handle alcohol well.” But the model mainly suffered psychologically. Because the drink also fueled her fears.

“I know what effect it has on me when I wake up at 3am again with terrible fears, thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated from college,” she said of her drinking. “There is endless pain and stress after those few drinks that really meant nothing to me.”

Read also: From the ‘uglier sister’ to the biggest model in the world: Bella Hadid is the face of 2022

A half-asleep brain

The model took part in Dry January for the first time last year, the challenge to live without alcohol for a month. She had already stopped drinking alcohol by then and said she was rarely drunk. “I’m a glass of champagne and go home girl,” she said InStyle. See also Vaccination applications are taking shape: Union wants a phased model - linked to new conditions

In the meantime, Bella has not drunk a drop for five months. She seizes the opportunity to promote a non-alcoholic drink she co-owns, but sobriety is a necessity. A few years ago, Bella hit a ‘bottom point’ mentally, in her own words. Because of Lyme disease, she had suffered from a so-called ‘foggy’ brain since she was fifteen, where you can have trouble thinking properly and experiencing emotions differently. Bella had mood swings. “I’ve made brain care my number one priority,” she said.

How does Hadid do that? She often sports, drinks a lot of water and wants to live an ‘adventurous and spontaneous’ life. “Half my brain was asleep, as it were, because modeling did not stimulate me. So even if it’s just getting a pizza in the evening, little nice things like that make me feel better.”



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Lula receives Tebet and defines ministries in this 3rd

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: