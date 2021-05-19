We’re two games into developer Supermassive’s Dark Pictures Anthology horror series, with a third – titled House of Ashes – on the not-too-distant horizon. Supermassive says it’ll be revealing more on this latest installment next week, but first, there’s a new teaser trailer.

House of Ashes, as befits the Dark Pictures anthology format, offers up a new standalone story with its own particular take on fear. Gone is the nautical horror of the series’ first outing, Man of Medan, and the time-hopping witch-y terror of last year’s Little Hope, replaced by something aiming to be a little grittier based on what’s been shown so far.

Set in Iraq, 2003, House of Ashes focuses on a military unit which comes under fire from Iraqi forces in the region of the Zagros mountains.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes – Teaser Trailer.

“The resulting firefight”, explains publisher Bandai Namco, “causes an earth tremor where both sides fall into the ruins of a buried Sumerian temple. With all communication severed, our protagonists are trapped in a terrifying underworld they must navigate to escape, unaware that something ancient and evil has awakened in the shadows and has found a new prey to hunt. “

Supermassive’s latest teaser, above, is more of a mood piece than anything, so if you’re looking for something a little more revealing, you can cast your eyes back to the House of Ashes post-credits teaser found in last year’s Little Hope. Alternatively, a proper gameplay reveal is set for next Thursday, 27th May, at 5pm BST / 9am PDT, which should offer our best look yet.

There’s no release date for House of Ashes at present but it’s coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, PS5, and PC later “this year”.