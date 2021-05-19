Ahead of gameplay reveal next week.
We’re two games into developer Supermassive’s Dark Pictures Anthology horror series, with a third – titled House of Ashes – on the not-too-distant horizon. Supermassive says it’ll be revealing more on this latest installment next week, but first, there’s a new teaser trailer.
House of Ashes, as befits the Dark Pictures anthology format, offers up a new standalone story with its own particular take on fear. Gone is the nautical horror of the series’ first outing, Man of Medan, and the time-hopping witch-y terror of last year’s Little Hope, replaced by something aiming to be a little grittier based on what’s been shown so far.
Set in Iraq, 2003, House of Ashes focuses on a military unit which comes under fire from Iraqi forces in the region of the Zagros mountains.
“The resulting firefight”, explains publisher Bandai Namco, “causes an earth tremor where both sides fall into the ruins of a buried Sumerian temple. With all communication severed, our protagonists are trapped in a terrifying underworld they must navigate to escape, unaware that something ancient and evil has awakened in the shadows and has found a new prey to hunt. “
Supermassive’s latest teaser, above, is more of a mood piece than anything, so if you’re looking for something a little more revealing, you can cast your eyes back to the House of Ashes post-credits teaser found in last year’s Little Hope. Alternatively, a proper gameplay reveal is set for next Thursday, 27th May, at 5pm BST / 9am PDT, which should offer our best look yet.
There’s no release date for House of Ashes at present but it’s coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, PS5, and PC later “this year”.
