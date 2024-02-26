













Supermassive Games assured in its statement that the video game industry is going through complex times. Due to this they decided to enter a consultation stage, which unfortunately will conclude with the dismissal of a part of their workforce. Although they will help those who lose their jobs not to be left helpless.

At the end of the statement, the company commits to focusing its strengths on its next games to maintain the company's sustainability. They are currently working on a remastered version of Until Dawn for PS5.

Although Supermassive Game did not share the data on how many people will be laid off, Bloomberg has an estimate. Supposedly there will be about 90 employees who will say goodbye to the company in the coming days. Which represents 30% of its current workforce.

What other games did Supermassive Games make?

Supermassive Games is known for experiences that are often thought of as interactive movies. In them, players can make decisions that have a great impact on how the story develops. Most of its titles focus on horror stories.

One of its best-known games is Until Dawn, but he's not the only one. They also made the series The Dark Pictures Anthology made by Little Hope, Man of Medan, House of Ashes and The Devil in Me. Let's hope that this series of layoffs does not affect the quality of their next deliveries.

